Lawsuits Filed Against DOX, CAN and CS - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)
Class Period: December 13, 2016 - March 30, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt; (ii) Amdocs concealed its large borrowing; (iii) while Amdocs' reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because the Company was losing AT&T as a customer; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)
Class Period: February 10, 2021 - April 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: they concealed that due to ongoing supply chain disruptions and the introduction of the Company's next-generation A12 series bitcoin mining machines - which had cannibalized sales of the older product offerings - Canaan's 4Q20 sales had declined more than 93% year-over-year compared to its fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 ("4Q19") sales and more than 93% quarter-over-quarter compared to its third quarter FY20 ("3Q20") sales.
Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)
Class Period: October 29, 2020 - March 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: defendants concealed material defects in the Company's risk policies and procedures and compliance oversight functions and efforts to allow high-risk clients to take on excessive leverage, including Greensill Capital ("Greensill") and Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), exposing the Company to billions of dollars in losses.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law
