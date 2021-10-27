LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST EAR, BMRN and RECAF -Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/eargo-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20704&from=1

Class Period : October 16, 2020 - September 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 6, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company's largest third-party payor, Eargo's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=20704&from=1

Class Period : January 13, 2020 - September 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 22, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BMN 307 was less safe than BioMarin had led investors to believe; (ii) BMN 307's safety profile made it likely that the FDA would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated BMN 307's clinical and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (OTCQX:RECAF)

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/reconnaissance-energy-africa-ltd-f-k-a-lund-enterprises-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=20704&from=1

Class Period : February 28, 2019 - September 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 27, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ReconAfrica's plan for using unconventional means for energy extraction (including fracking) in the fragile Kavango area; (2) ReconAfrica would begin unlicensed drilling tests; (3) ReconAfrica would illegally use water for well testing; (4) ReconAfrica would illegally store used water in unlined pools; (5) ReconAfrica would skirt Namibian law and hire an inadequate and inappropriate consultant; (6) as a result, ReconAfrica risked future well, drilling, and water-related licenses in Namibia and Botswana; (7) as opposed to its representations, ReconAfrica did not reach out nor provide adequate information (including in relevant local languages) through accessible means to those to be impacted by its testing and potential energy extraction; (8) ReconAfrica's interests are in the Owambo Basin, not the so-called Kavango Basin; (9) ReconAfrica has continuously engaged in stock pumping; and (10) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

