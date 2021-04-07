Lawsuits Filed Against Ebix, Atnx and Plug - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT EBIX:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ebix-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14474&from=1
Class Period : November 9, 2020 - February 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 23, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix's gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) there was a material weakness in Company's internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (3) the Company's independent auditor was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside legal counsel; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ATNX:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/athenex-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14474&from=1
Class Period : August 7, 2019 - February 26, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the data included in the Oral Paclitaxel plus Encequidar NDA presented a safety risk to patients in terms of an increase in neutropenia-related sequalae; (ii) the uncertainty over the results of the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) at week 19 conducted by BICR; (iii) the BICR reconciliation and re-read process may have introduced unmeasured bias and influence on the BICR; (iv) the Company's Phase 3 study that was used to file the NDA was inadequate and not well-conducted in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the U.S. population, such that the FDA would recommended a new such clinical trial; (v) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Company's NDA in its current form; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT PLUG:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/plug-power-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14474&from=1
Class Period : November 9, 2020 - March 1, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 7, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639389/Lawsuits-Filed-Against-Ebix-Atnx-and-Plug--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims