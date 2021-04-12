Lawsuits Filed Against FUBO, APA and OTRK - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)
Class Period : March 23, 2020 - January 4, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 19, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (ii) Fubo offering of products was subject to undisclosed cost escalations; (iii) Fubo could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its only sports wagering opportunity; (iv) Fubo's data and inventory was not differentiated to allow Fubo to achieve long-term advertising growth goals and forecasts; (v) Fubo's valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; (vi) the acquisition of Balto Sport did not provide the stated synergies, internal expertise, and did not expand the Company's addressable market into online sports wagering; and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)
Class Period : September 7, 2016 - March 13, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 26, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (ii) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (iii) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Company's operations in the Permian Basin; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)
Class Period : November 5, 2020 - February 26, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ontrak's largest customer evaluated the Company on a provider basis, valuing Ontrak's performance based on achieving the lowest cost per medical visit rather than clinical outcomes or medical cost savings; (2) as a result, Ontrak's largest customer did not find the Company's program to be effective and was reasonably likely to terminate its contract with Ontrak; (3) because this customer accounted for a significant portion of the Company's revenue, the loss of the customer would have an outsized impact on Ontrak's financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
