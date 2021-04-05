LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST FUBO, CYDY and RIDE - JAKUBOWITZ LAW PURSUES SHAREHOLDERS CLAIMS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT FUBO:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/fubotv-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14342&from=1
Class Period : March 23, 2020 - January 4, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 19, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (ii) Fubo offering of products was subject to undisclosed cost escalations; (iii) Fubo could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its only sports wagering opportunity; (iv) Fubo's data and inventory was not differentiated to allow Fubo to achieve long-term advertising growth goals and forecasts; (v) Fubo's valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; (vi) the acquisition of Balto Sport did not provide the stated synergies, internal expertise, and did not expand the Company's addressable market into online sports wagering; and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CYDY:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cytodyn-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14342&from=1
Class Period : March 27, 2020 - March 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 17, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: CytoDyn securities were actively traded over the counter (OTC) in the United States. While the exact number of Class members is unknown to Plaintiff at this time and can be ascertained only through appropriate discovery, Plaintiff believes that there are hundreds or thousands of members in the proposed Class. Record owners and other members of the Class may be identified from records maintained by CytoDyn or its transfer agent and/or OTC Markets and may be notified of the pendency of this action by mail, using the form of notice similar to that customarily used in securities class actions.
Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT RIDE:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/lordstown-motors-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=14342&from=1
Class Period : August 3, 2020 - March 24, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 17, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's purported pre-orders were non-binding; (ii) many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown's Endurance; (iii) Lordstown is not and has not been "on track" to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (iv) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
