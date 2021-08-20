U.S. markets closed

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST HMPT, YALA and ATIP - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

3 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT HMPT:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/home-point-capital-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18751&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Home Point common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 29, 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Home Point's aggressive expansion of its broker partners would dramatically increase the Company's expenses; (ii) the mortgage industry was anticipating industry-wide decreased gain-on-sale margins as a result of rising interest rates in 2021 and Home Point would be subject to the same competitive pressures; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated its business and financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT YALA:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/yalla-group-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=18751&from=1

Class Period: September 30, 2020 - August 9, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATIP)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ATIP:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ati-physical-therapy-inc-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form/?id=18751&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660639/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-HMPT-YALA-and-ATIP--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

