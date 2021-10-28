U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,583.60
    +31.92 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,648.07
    +157.38 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,398.55
    +162.71 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.07
    +34.58 (+1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.98
    -0.68 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.10
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1682
    +0.0076 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0400 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0049 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5200
    -0.2900 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,106.46
    +1,946.99 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,478.07
    +58.69 (+4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST HYZN, NNOX and AMRN - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:HYZN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT HYZN:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/hyzon-motors-inc-f-k-a-decarbonization-plus-acquisition-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=20744&from=1

Class Period : February 9, 2021 - September 27, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 29, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT NNOX:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/nano-x-imaging-ltd-loss-submission-form-2/?id=20744&from=1

Class Period : June 17, 2021 - August 18, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 6, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Nano-X's 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC was deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form; (iii) as a result, NanoX had overstated the Nanox.ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT AMRN:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/amarin-corporation-plc-loss-submission-form/?id=20744&from=1

Class Period : December 5, 2018 - June 21, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 23, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was an increasingly high risk that certain of Amarin's patents would be invalidated; (ii) once the District Court invalidated certain of Amarin's patents, there was little to no chance of reversing that ruling; (iii) the Company's litigation was preventing it from effectuating a successful takeover; (iv) Defendants were downplaying the true threat the ongoing abbreviated new drug application litigation posed to the Company's business and future prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670187/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-HYZN-NNOX-and-AMRN--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks, Costco bump up wages amid national labor shortage

    Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) and Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) are both raising wages for their hourly employees across the country. On Monday, Costco increased its minimum wage to $17 an hour. "As Starbucks celebrates our 50th anniversary, we are reminded that our heritage is based on the simple concept that our green apron partners are the heartbeat of Starbucks and that success is best when it’s shared,” Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said in a news release.

  • Activision Blizzard CEO Asks for a Pay Cut, Pledges Culture Changes at Gaming Company

    In a letter to employees, CEO Bobby Kotick vowed to increase the number of women and non-binary people in Activision Blizzard's workforce.

  • Natural gas prices tumble in Europe after Putin orders Gazprom and others to fill up EU storages

    Europe's gas prices have soared in recent weeks amid strong demand in Asia driven by the economic recovery from the pandemic and due to depleted European Union stocks from a cold winter.

  • Ford Stock Is Soaring Because Its Dividend Is Back

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

  • Whitecap Resources Inc. Reports Continued Financial and Operational Momentum With Third Quarter Results

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to report its operating and unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

  • China Trading Apps Tank After Official Calls Them ‘Illegal’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest cross-border brokers plummeted in U.S. premarket trading after a central bank official questioned the legitimacy of their operations amid Beijing’s continuing crackdown on private enterprise.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThese online

  • Crypto Miners Are ‘Stockpiling’ Bitcoin Amid Recent Rally, Kraken Says

    Bitcoin miners are largely holding onto their mined coin to bolster their balance sheets.

  • Climate Skeptic CEO Says His Gas Company Is 'Carbon Negative'

    (Bloomberg) -- There are few CEOs in the energy industry as vocal about their disdain for climate activism as Nicholas DeIuliis.Rarely a day goes by without DeIuliis, the head of U.S. natural gas producer CNX Resources Corp., taking a shot on Twitter at the politicians and celebrities urging quicker action to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCa

  • Teva CEO Says He’s Still Hoping For a Nationwide Opioid Settlement

    The generic drugmaker reached a tentative deal with a handful of attorneys general in late 2019, but the pandemic halted progress, and the company has yet to reach a resolution.

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.

  • CAE to acquire Sabre's AirCentre airline operations portfolio to significantly expand its position in flight and crew management and optimization solutions

    CAE (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) announced today an agreement for CAE to acquire Sabre's AirCentre airline operations portfolio (AirCentre) – a highly valuable suite of flight and crew management and optimization solutions. The agreement, which is valued at US$ 392.5 million excluding post-closing adjustments, includes the Sabre AirCentre product portfolio, related technology and intellectual property as well as the transfer of AirCentre's highly talented workforce

  • Arteris jumps in debut as investors bet on chip-tech company

    Chip IP and tech firm Arteris jumped in its market debut; CEO Charles Janac joined Yahoo Finance to discuss company prospects and the ongoing global chip shortage.

  • European Corn Risks Being Left in Fields as Gas Crunch Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- European corn farmers are facing the prospect of having to leave crops in fields because of the energy crunch, a fresh sign of how the crisis is heightening the risk of global food inflation.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe grain typically needs to

  • GM and McDonald's beat Q3 earnings expectations, Boeing misses on jet delays

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Q3 earnings reports from General Motors, McDonald's and Boeing.

  • Airbus Earnings Were Solid. The Stock Is Trading Higher.

    Airbus lifted its financial and production targets Thursday as it unveiled better-than-expected third-quarter profit despite supply-chain problems and labor shortages plaguing some of its suppliers. Airbus (ticker FR:AIR) is now predicting full-year operating profit at €4.5 billion with €2.5 billion free cash flow, up from its previous forecast of €4 billion and €2 billion, respectively. Chief Executive Guillaume Faury expressed confidence that the recovery for Airbus was now under way after 15 months of “hibernation” when the plane maker restricted production in light of the airline industry’s worst crisis in decades.

  • Activision CEO seeks large pay cut, links it to gender-related goals

    Kotick, who received a total compensation $154.6 million last year, said in a letter https://bit.ly/3EoQqhF sent to employees on Thursday that he has sought a cut in his compensation until the company's transformational gender-related goals are met. The video game publisher has also introduced a zero-tolerance harassment policy company-wide along with other changes like increasing the percentage of women and non-binary people in the company by 50% and waiving arbitration of sexual harassment and discrimination claims. "Any Activision Blizzard employee found through our new investigative processes and resources to have retaliated against anyone for making a compliance complaint will be terminated immediately," Kotick said.

  • Ferrari wins EU court backing in rights spat with German car designer

    Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari on Thursday won its dispute with a German car design company after Europe's top court agreed with its arguments that it owns the design right to the appearance of its race track car Ferrari FXX K. The ruling from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) came after a German court sought guidance in a design spat between Ferrari and German car design company Mansory Design over certain elements of the Ferrari FXX K's bodywork. At issue is the V-shaped section of the bonnet and the front bumper which distinguish the Ferrari FXX K from other cars.

  • Seven Tricks For Boosting Your Retirement Savings

    Americans' retirement planning is in a crisis. Why? Most people are not saving enough. Here's a seven-step solution from experts.

  • 8 Retirement Savings That Do Not Include 401(k)s

    401(k)s have taken a beating at times, both critically and in the markets, but here are 8 ways to save for retirement that do not include 401(k)s.