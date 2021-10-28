U.S. markets closed

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST INNV, ZEV and HEPS - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

3 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

InnovAge Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:INNV)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT INNV:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/innovage-holding-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20753&from=1
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired InnovAge common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 13, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of InnovAge's facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; (3) as a result, there as a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company's services; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Lightning Emotors, Inc (NYSE:ZEV)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ZEV:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/lightning-emotors-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20753&from=1
Class Period : May 7, 2021 - August 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 15, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and would pull its full year guidance for the remainder of 2021; (ii) accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial position and/or prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim irketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada (NASDAQ:HEPS)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT HEPS:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/d-market-elektronik-hizmetler-ve-ticaret-anonim-irketi-a-k-a-d-market-electronic-services-trading-d-b-a-hepsiburada-loss-submission-form/?id=20753&from=1
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Hepsiburada American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 20, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hepsiburada suffered a sharp deceleration in operational and sales growth during second quarter 2021; (2) as a result, the Company initiated certain actions to fortify its competitive position, including investing in electronics and high frequency categories and discounting certain categories; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Hepsiburada's revenue and Gross Merchandise Value had declined during second quarter 2021; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670248/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-INNV-ZEV-and-HEPS--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

