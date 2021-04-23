U.S. markets close in 4 hours

Lawsuits Filed Against IQDNX, FGEN and EBS - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ:IQDNX)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT IQDNX:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/infinity-q-diversified-alpha-fund-loss-submission-form/?id=15070&from=1

Class Period: December 21, 2018 - February 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Infinity Q's Chief Investment Officer made adjustments to certain parameters within the third-party pricing model that affected the valuation of the swaps held by the Fund; (2) consequently, Infinity Q would not be able to calculate NAV correctly; (3) as a result, the previously reported NAVs were unreliable; (4) because of the foregoing, the Fund would halt redemptions and liquidate its assets; and (5) as a result, the Prospectuses were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT FGEN:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/fibrogen-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15070&from=1

Class Period: November 8, 2019 - April 6, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia certain safety analyses submitted in connection with CKD included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors; (ii) FibroGen's analyses with the pre-specified stratification factors result in higher hazard ratios (point estimates of relative risk) and 95% confidence intervals; (iii) based on these analyses the Company could not conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa; (iv) as a result, the Company faced significant uncertainty that its NDA for roxadustat as a treatment for anemia of CKD would be approved by the FDA; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT EBS:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/emergent-biosolutions-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15070&from=1

Class Period: July 6, 2020 - March 31, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Emergent's Baltimore plant had a history of manufacturing issues increasing the likelihood for massive contaminations; (ii) these longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at Emergent's facility led to a string of FDA citations; (iii) the Company previously had to discard the equivalent of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines after workers at the Baltimore plant deviated from manufacturing standards; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements about Emergent's ability and capacity to mass manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines at its Baltimore manufacturing site were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641961/Lawsuits-Filed-Against-IQDNX-FGEN-and-EBS--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

