LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST IRTC, EH and PLUG - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)
Class Period : August 4, 2020 - January 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 2, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the CMS' rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times
Ehang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)
Class Period : December 12, 2019 - February 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 19, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North American for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; (ii) its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; (iii) EHang
has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; (iv) the Company's manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)
Class Period : November 9, 2020 - March 1, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1 the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
