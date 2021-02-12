Lawsuits Filed Against IRTC, GDRX and CLSK - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)
Class Period : August 4, 2020 - January 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 2, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the CMS' rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times
GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX)
Class Period : September 23, 2020 - November 16, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 16, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: at the time of the IPO, unbeknownst to investors, Amazon.com, Inc. was developing and would soon introduce its own online and mobile prescription medication ordering and fulfillment service that would directly compete with GoodRx. Defendants timed the IPO so that it was priced before Amazon announced its online pharmaceutical business to facilitate the IPO and create artificial demand for the common shares sold therein, as well to maximize the amount of money the Company and the selling stockholders could raise in the IPO. Given defendants' knowledge of Amazon's intention to enter the online pharmaceutical business, and their misleading statements about GoodRx's competitive position made contemporaneously with that knowledge, defendants' materially false and/or misleading statements alleged herein were made willfully and caused GoodRx common stock to trade at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.
Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)
Class Period : December 31, 2020 - January 14, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 22, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) that several of the Company's recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
