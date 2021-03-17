LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST IRTC, XOM and EBIX - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT IRTC:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/irhythm-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13750&from=1
Class Period : August 4, 2020 - January 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 2, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the CMS' rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT XOM:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/exxon-mobil-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=13750&from=1
Class Period : February 28, 2018 - January 14, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 29, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Exxon forced its employees to use unrealistic assumptions regarding the timelines for well drilling in the Permian Basin; (ii) the foregoing assumptions served to artificially inflate the value of the Company's well operations in the Permian Basin; (iii) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, subjected Exxon to a heightened risk of regulatory investigation and oversight; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT EBIX:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ebix-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13750&from=1
Class Period : November 9, 2020 - February 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 23, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix's gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) there was a material weakness in Company's internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (3) the Company's independent auditor was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside legal counsel; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635989/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-IRTC-XOM-and-EBIX--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims