LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST JRVR, BZ and OTLY - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

3 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT JRVR:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/james-river-group-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=18699&from=1

Class Period : August 1, 2019 - May 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 7, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BZ:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/kanzhun-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=18699&from=1

Class Period : June 11, 2021 - July 2, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 10, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC"); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed to "to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks"; (4) Kanzhun needed to "enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT OTLY:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form/?id=18699&from=1

Class Period : May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 24, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) the Company overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) the Company exaggerated its growth in China; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660446/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-JRVR-BZ-and-OTLY--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

