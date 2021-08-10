U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST JRVR, OCGN and LOTZ - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

·3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT JRVR:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/james-river-group-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=18411&from=1

Class Period : August 1, 2019 - May 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 7, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT OCGN:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ocugen-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18411&from=1

Class Period : February 2, 2021 - June 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 17, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the information submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was insufficient to support an Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA"), (ii) Ocugen would not file an EUA with the FDA, (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements, as well as Defendants' statements about Ocugen's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT LOTZ:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/carlotz-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18411&from=1

Class Period : December 30, 2020 - May 25, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 7, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to a surge in inventory during the second half of fiscal 2020, CarLotz was experiencing a "logjam" resulting in slower processing and higher days to sell; (2) as a result, the Company's gross profit per unit would be negatively impacted; (3) to minimize returns to the corporate vehicle sourcing partner responsible for more than 60% of CarLotz's inventory, the Company was offering aggressive pricing; (4) as a result, CarLotz's gross profit per unit forecast was likely inflated; (5) this Company's corporate vehicle sourcing partner would likely pause consignments to the Company due to market conditions, including increasing wholesale prices; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659143/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-JRVR-OCGN-and-LOTZ--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

