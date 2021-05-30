LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST KDMN, CAN and RMO - JAKUBOWITZ LAW PURSUES SHAREHOLDERS CLAIMS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT KDMN:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/kadmon-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16346&from=1
Class Period : October 1, 2020 - March 10, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 2, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Belumosudil NDA was incomplete and/or deficient; (ii) the additional new data that the Company submitted in support of the Belumosudil NDA in response to an information request from the FDA materially altered the NDA submission; (iii) accordingly, the initial Belumosudil NDA submission lacked the degree of support that the Company had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was likely to extend the PDUFA target action date to review the Belumosudil NDA; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CAN:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/canaan-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=16346&from=1
Class Period : February 10, 2021 - April 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 14, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: they concealed that due to ongoing supply chain disruptions and the introduction of the Company's next-generation A12 series bitcoin mining machines - which had cannibalized sales of the older product offerings - Canaan's 4Q20 sales had declined more than 93% year-over-year compared to its fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 ("4Q19") sales and more than 93% quarter-over-quarter compared to its third quarter FY20 ("3Q20") sales.
Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT RMO:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/romeo-power-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16346&from=1
Class Period : October 5, 2020 - March 30, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 15, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Romeo had only two battery cell suppliers, not four, (ii) the future potential risks that Defendants warned of concerning supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already negatively affecting Romeo's business, operations and business prospects, (iii) Romeo did not have the battery cell inventory to accommodate end-user demand and ramp up production in 2021, (iv) Romeo's supply constraint was a material hindrance to Romeo's revenue growth, and (v) Romeo's supply chain for battery cells was not hedged, but in fact, was totally at risk and beholden to just two battery cell suppliers and the spot market for their 2021 inventory. Given the supply constraint that Romeo was experiencing during the Class Period, Defendants had no reasonable basis to represent that the Company had the ability to meet customer demand and that it would support growth in revenue in 2021.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649749/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-KDMN-CAN-and-RMO--JAKUBOWITZ-LAW-PURSUES-SHAREHOLDERS-CLAIMS