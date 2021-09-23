U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.98
    +53.34 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,764.82
    +506.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,052.24
    +155.40 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.04
    +40.48 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.24
    +1.01 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.80
    -36.00 (-2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.39 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0047 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    +0.0104 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2930
    +0.5150 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,696.22
    +1,168.09 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.18
    +10.26 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST LIVE, ATIP and VIEW - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT LIVE:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/live-ventures-incorporated-loss-submission-form/?id=19806&from=1

Class Period: December 28, 2016 - August 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) Live's earnings per share for FY 2016 was actually only $6.33 per share; (2) the Company used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; (3) Live had overstated pretax income for fiscal 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of "other income" related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year; (4) Live's acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close during first quarter 2017; (5) using December 30, 2017 as the "acquisition date" and recognizing income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles; (6) by falsely stating that the acquisition closed during the quarter, Live recognized bargain purchase gain, which enabled the Company to report positive net income in what would otherwise have been an unprofitable quarter; (7) between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2018, Live's CEO received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: ATIP)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ATIP:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ati-physical-therapy-inc-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form/?id=19806&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VIEW)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT VIEW:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/view-inc-f-k-a-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form/?id=19806&from=1

Class Period: November 30, 2020 - August 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665369/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-LIVE-ATIP-and-VIEW--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Why General Electric Stock Leapt Higher Thursday

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) shot up 5% as of 3:05 p.m. EDT Thursday on news that the company will make its largest acquisition in at least three years. Ultrasound maker BK Medical, "a leader in advanced surgical visualization," is the target, said GE in a press release. GE will ante up $1.45 billion in cash for the acquisition, and will incorporate BK Medical into GE's $3 billion healthcare business.

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Costco tops revenue estimates on strong fresh food, jewelry demand

    Shares of the Issaquah, Washington-based company were up 1% after the bell. People returning to social events and outdoor activities following the rollout of vaccines has boosted demand for sporting goods and jewelry at Costco stores and helped offset some of the slowdown in sales of groceries following last year's lockdown-induced panic buying. A reopening economy has also given people more confidence to return to shopping in physical stores, helping Costco which does not have the e-commerce strength of peers such as Walmart Inc and Target Corp.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Blackberry rallies on earnings beat, Darden jumps on earnings, Toast surges on debut

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down which companies are making big moves in the market this morning.

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.

  • What's Going On With Palantir Stock Today?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday amid overall market strength as well as continued attention on the WallStreetBets forum. Trading volume was nearing 34 million at publication time, pacing pretty close to its daily average of about 45 million. Palantir recently broke through strong resistance near the $27.50 level and has seen continued momentum since. Related Link: Palantir Busts Through Heavy Resistance, Options Trader Hammer Calls Palantir is among the top 10 most

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Why Roku Stock Rose Today

    Guggenheim Partners analyst Michael Morris raised his rating on Roku's shares from neutral to buy. Roku's shareholders could be in store for handsome gains. Morris argued that Roku is well positioned within the rapidly expanding connected-TV market.

  • Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Road Ahead May be Bumpy as the Company Plays the Long Game with Metaverse Strategy

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA ) is in the enviable position of supplying components to some of the fastest growing industries in the world - including gaming, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, visualization, and cryptocurrency mining. With a market value of $538 billion, Nvidia is the 11th most valuable company listed on US markets, and on the verge of overtaking TSMC as the most valuable semiconductor manufacturer.