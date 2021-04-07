U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.95
    +6.01 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,446.26
    +16.02 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,688.84
    -9.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.05
    -36.10 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.50
    -0.27 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.90
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6530
    -0.0030 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    -0.0088 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8480
    +0.0820 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,359.23
    -1,980.62 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.83
    -43.95 (-3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.32
    +61.77 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,730.79
    +34.16 (+0.12%)
     

Lawsuits Filed Against Mpln, Vldr and Regi - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Multiplan Corporation F/K/A Churchill Capital Corp. Iii (NYSE:MPLN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT MPLN:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/multiplan-corporation-f-k-a-churchill-capital-corp-iii-loss-submission-form/?id=14471&from=1

Class Period : July 12, 2020 - November 10, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 26, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) MultiPlan was losing tens of millions of dollars in sales and revenues to Naviguard, a competitor created by one of MultiPlan's largest customers, UnitedHealthcare, which threatened up to 35% of the Company's sales and 80% of its levered cash flows by 2022; (b) sales and revenue declines in the quarters leading up to the Merger were not due to "idiosyncratic" customer behaviors as represented, but rather due to a fundamental deterioration in demand for MultiPlan's services and increased competition, as payors developed competing services and sought alternatives to eliminating excessive healthcare costs; (c) MultiPlan was facing significant pricing pressures for its services and had been forced to materially reduce its take rate in the lead up to the Merger by insurers, who had expressed dissatisfaction with the price and quality of MultiPlan's services and balanced billing practices, causing the Company's to cut its take rate by up to half in some cases; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, MultiPlan was set to continue to suffer from revenues and earnings declines, increased competition and deteriorating pricing dynamics following the Merger; (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, MultiPlan was forced to seek continued revenue growth and to improve its competitive positioning through pricey acquisitions, including through the purchase of HST for $140 million at a premium price from a former MultiPlan executive only one month after the Merger; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, Churchill III investors had grossly overpaid for the acquisition of MultiPlan in the Merger, and MultiPlan's business was worth far less than represented to investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT VLDR:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/velodyne-lidar-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14471&from=1

Class Period : July 2, 2020 - March 17, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Velodyne's directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company's officers and directors; (2) the Company was investigating the foregoing matters; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT REGI:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/renewable-energy-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14471&from=1

Class Period : May 3, 2018 - February 25, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company's customers; (2) as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) as a result, Renewable Energy's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639384/Lawsuits-Filed-Against-Mpln-Vldr-and-Regi--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

