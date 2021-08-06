U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.64
    +2.54 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,169.89
    +105.64 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,819.68
    -75.44 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,251.71
    +15.71 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.01
    -1.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.00
    -43.90 (-2.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    -0.94 (-3.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0075 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0700 (+5.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3876
    -0.0055 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2340
    +0.4810 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,838.48
    +1,979.76 (+4.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,048.76
    +59.12 (+5.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST OCGN, BLCT and ZY - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT OCGN:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ocugen-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18301&from=1

Class Period: February 2, 2021 - June 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the information submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was insufficient to support an Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA"), (ii) Ocugen would not file an EUA with the FDA, (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements, as well as Defendants' statements about Ocugen's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Bluecity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BLCT:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/bluecity-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=18301&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities, other than Defendants, who purchased or otherwise acquired BlueCity American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 8, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated BlueCity's business and financial prospects; (2) the Company was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Defendants had misrepresented the Company's capability for sustainable growth; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false or misleading and/or failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ZY:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/zymergen-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18301&from=1

Class Period: April 21, 2021 - January 1, 3000

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658786/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-OCGN-BLCT-and-ZY--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

Recommended Stories

  • Ocugen sees 77.8% efficacy in phase 3 trial for COVID-19 vaccine

    Ocugen CEO Shankar Musunuri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Zymergen Can Thank Cathie Wood for Its Head-Spinning Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Zymergen Inc. rallied 75% after one of Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC funds scooped up its shares.The buying occurred amid Wednesday’s 76% retreat, a record slide that took the synthetic biology company to the lowest since its April debut, after the firm pulled its forecast for 2021 sales and announced the departure of its chief executive officer. Despite the rebound, the stock is down more than 50% since going public at $31 a share.Zymergen said it’s working to resto

  • Why Zymergen's Stock Is Crashing (Again) Today

    Continuing the roller-coaster ride that it has been on this week, shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ: ZY) are plummeting Friday. Zymergen announced that a pair of executives are joining its management team. First, the company has tapped Lincoln Germain as its new chief operating officer.

  • Why Shares of FireEye Were Down 16% Today

    Earnings weren't bad, but the spin-off of its products segment makes for an uncertain path in the short term.

  • Why JFrog Stock Dropped 12% on Friday

    JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) investors lost ground to the market on Friday. The drop added to significant short-term losses so far in 2021 and was driven by a poorly received earnings report. The company, whose development platform helps software makers build and maintain their products, had good operating news to report.

  • Here's Why Palantir Technologies Stock Sank 17.6% Last Month

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) sank 17.6% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite debuting a new product offering for its Foundry data analytics platform and announcing continued collaboration with the U.S. government on vaccine distribution projects, the stock lost ground amid market volatility. With concerns related to faster-than-anticipated inflation and the coronavirus delta variant, investors shied away from riskier tech stocks, and Palantir ended the month down double digits as a result of these trends.

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]

  • Why the Nasdaq's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks Just Charged Up

    The stock market was generally up on Friday, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) didn't get to join in the fun. As of just before 11 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was down more than half a percent, even though just about every other major market benchmark was up on the day. Hydrogen fuel cell stocks got a lift on favorable earnings and other factors, and below, we'll look more closely at some of the most popular companies in the space.

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Just Popped

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP), a miner of rare earth elements, are up 3.3% at 11:15 a.m. EDT Friday after crushing Q2 earnings estimates yesterday afternoon. The bad news is that at one point this morning, MP shares were up as much as 12.5%, so it actually looks as if the enthusiasm over this rare earth metals stock is dying out fast. Heading into Q2, analysts had forecast that MP Materials would earn a $0.13-per-share profit on sales of $58.3 million.

  • Why Robinhood’s stock was destined for the ‘meme treatment’

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the July jobs reports and Robinhood after stockholders filed to sell 97.9 million shares over time.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in August

    Artificial intelligence systems have become a critical ingredient in the tech sector's recipe for growth, with applications that help boost the capabilities of everything from search engines to autonomous vehicles. Investors looking to profit from the ever-increasing use of AI might want to take a close look at companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).

  • This May Be Chevron's Biggest Move in Years, and Nobody's Talking About It

    Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is profiting from the global economic and travel recovery. CEO Michael Wirth described this business unit as reflecting Chevron's "higher returns, lower carbon" strategy, and said that "... the dedication of resources in a new organization will accelerate growth in multiple business lines that we expect to be part of a lower carbon energy system."

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • Why Roblox Stock Fell 14% in July

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a gaming platform, fell by 14.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors continued to look beyond so-called pandemic plays and after the company's stock received a sell rating from an analyst. Roblox's stock began falling in mid-July after Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey initiated coverage of the tech company with a price target of $75 and a sell rating on the stock. Investors have likely also sold Roblox recently because the company was viewed by some as a good investment during the pandemic as more people spent time at home during lockdowns and social distancing.

  • Beyond Meat’s Q2 loss, Shake Shack tops estimates, DraftKings raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down earnings which include: Beyond Meat lowering its Q3 outlook after reporting mixed earnings, Shake Shack topping estimates as restaurants gain more customer traffic, Carvana delivering its first quarterly profit, DraftKings raising guidance, and Virgin Galactic Q2 earnings falling short of estimates.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell On Another Delay For Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is NVAX stock a buy or a sell after crumbling on another delay for its Covid vaccine? Here's what to know about Novavax stock.

  • Why Switch Stock Soared on Friday

    Shares of data center specialist Switch (NYSE: SWCH) surged on Friday after the company announced second-quarter revenue that was well ahead of the analysts' average forecast. Switch posted revenue of $141.7 million, up 11.6% over the year-ago quarter and 8.3% sequentially. "Importantly, customer installations in the first half of 2021 have paced ahead of expectations, resulting in strong backlog conversion and accelerated revenue growth," management said in the company's second-quarter earnings release.