LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST OCGN, BLCT and ZY - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ocugen-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18301&from=1

Class Period: February 2, 2021 - June 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the information submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was insufficient to support an Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA"), (ii) Ocugen would not file an EUA with the FDA, (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements, as well as Defendants' statements about Ocugen's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Bluecity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/bluecity-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=18301&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities, other than Defendants, who purchased or otherwise acquired BlueCity American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 8, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated BlueCity's business and financial prospects; (2) the Company was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Defendants had misrepresented the Company's capability for sustainable growth; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false or misleading and/or failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/zymergen-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18301&from=1

Class Period: April 21, 2021 - January 1, 3000

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

