U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.8520 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,685.44
    +3,318.25 (+7.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST OCGN, DKNG and BZ - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT OCGN:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ocugen-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18540&from=1

Class Period: February 2, 2021 - June 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the information submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was insufficient to support an Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA"), (ii) Ocugen would not file an EUA with the FDA, (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements, as well as Defendants' statements about Ocugen's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT DKNG:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/draftkings-inc-f-k-a-diamond-eagle-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=18540&from=1

Class Period: December 23, 2019 - June 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 31, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SBTech Global Limited ("SBTech"), a company acquired by DraftKings, had a history of unlawful operations; (ii) accordingly, DraftKings' merger with SBTech exposed the Company to dealings in black-market gaming; (iii) the foregoing increased the Company's regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenues were, in part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) accordingly, the benefits of the Business Combination were overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BZ:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/kanzhun-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=18540&from=1

Class Period: June 11, 2021 - July 2, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC"); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed to "to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks"; (4) Kanzhun needed to "enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659744/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-OCGN-DKNG-and-BZ--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

Recommended Stories

  • Looking for Stocks That Really Add Up? Meet These 10 Potential Compounders.

    Companies like Amazon or Visa that can generate double-digit compound growth in revenue and earnings, year after year, are rarities. But here are 10 smaller candidates that could do just that.

  • Tesla says Elon Musk's 2020 compensation was nil

    The electric-car maker also said in a regulatory filing finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn's total compensation was $46.6 million, versus the $21.2 million he got in 2019. Tesla added "Technoking of Tesla" to Musk's list of official titles in a regulatory filing in March that also named Kirkhorn "Master of Coin." The pay package of Musk, who is also a major shareholder and CEO of rocket maker SpaceX, requires Tesla's market capitalization and financial growth to hit a series of rising targets.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Rising Again on Friday

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has been on fire this week. The fintech lending disruptor released its latest results on Tuesday and the stock climbed by about 25% on the numbers, which absolutely blew past analyst expectations and the company's own guidance. Upstart is rising yet again on Friday.

  • Here's Why Tattooed Chef Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of food company Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) tanked on Friday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. One of the primary drivers during the quarter was the company's increased product distribution. It seems like Tattooed Chef stock is dropping today because of the guidance offered by management.

  • Why AMD Stock Just Lit Up 4%

    Reports of the end of the semiconductor chip shortage may have been greatly exaggerated -- at least, according to one analyst. Remember how earlier this week, Investors Business Daily cited a TrendForce report on the "relatively high levels of DRAM inventory" it was seeing at PC manufacturers, and the impending decline in chip prices in the fourth quarter of this year? Remember how investors panicked, thinking this might mean that the worldwide shortage of microchips might suddenly evaporate in less than six months' time?

  • Why Rocket Companies Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) jumped on Friday after the provider of real estate services released its second-quarter financial report. As of 3 p.m. EDT, Rocket's stock price was up more than 10%. Rocket's adjusted revenue fell 47% year over year to $2.8 billion.

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Was Up More Than 17% on Friday

    The biopharma company's second quarter was better than expected. The future looks pretty bright, too.

  • Why Kratos Defense Stock Just Crashed 12%

    In addition to the weak order bookings, and weak revenue guidance, Kratos admitted that free cash flow for the second quarter had turned negative, reversing a two-quarter streak of generating strong cash profits.

  • Why Pilgrim's Pride Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the nation's biggest poultry processors, jumped today after JBS (OTC: JBSAY), the world's biggest meat packaging company, proposed making a full acquisition of Pilgrim's Pride, buying the shares it didn't already own. In a filing this morning, Pilgrim's Pride said JBS proposed acquiring the remaining 19.5% of Pilgrim's Pride that it didn't own for $26.50 a share. Given the fact that JBS is already Pilgrim's Pride's majority owner, a deal seems likely to go through.

  • 3 Overhyped Stocks That Could Crash

    Hype or fundamentals? It's an age-old question, especially for less-experienced investors. And while the performance of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (up year to date by 26%, 1,440%, and 8%, respectively) shows that speculation can win in the short term, these companies are unlikely to maintain their solid returns because of their poor fundamentals.

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • Forget Tesla (TSLA): 10 Cheap EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap EV stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Forget Tesla: 5 Cheap EV Stocks to Buy Now. Last month, the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, outlined ambitious targets as part of a […]

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Friday. A Wall Street analyst trimmed his bank's price target for Nio's American depositary shares after the company provided conservative guidance with its earnings report on Wednesday. Nio reported its second-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed on Wednesday, and while they were somewhat better than Wall Street had expected, the conservative guidance might have raised some eyebrows.

  • Why GameStop Is Heading Lower Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were trending 2.6% lower in morning trading Friday, following a week of vacillation by traders in the video game retailer. Just like yesterday's bump higher, there was no company-specific news to account for GameStop's lower stock price today. Video game behemoth Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is embroiled in a sexual-harassment and toxic-workplace imbroglio, but three top designers of some of the game developer's most important titles, including Diablo and World of Warcraft, are no longer with the company.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • fuboTV Stock Could Climb Over 80% From Here, Says Analyst

    Since going public last October, fuboTV (FUBO) has attracted a fair number of detractors, who have claimed its business model is untenable in the long-term. However, following the release of the sports-focused streamer’s Q2 earnings on Tuesday, it is getting increasingly hard for the bears to convincingly back up their stance. FUBO once again blew the estimates out of the water, beating the exceptions by a wide margin on multiple metrics. Revenue surged by 196.4% from the same period a year ago

  • Disney stock jumps, Airbnb falls, WISH sinks to record low, Bitcoin rebounds above $46K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Bought Palantir Stock After Strong Earnings

    Fund company ARK Invest, led by the well known portfolio manager and stock picker Cathie Wood, loaded up on Palantir Technologies shares after the analytics software company posted strong quarterly financial results. Early Thursday, Palantir reported June quarter revenue of $376 million, up 49% from a year ago, beating both the company’s own target and the Wall Street consensus by large margins. The strong results were driven by accelerating growth in the company’s U.S. commercial business, including newly acquired clients such as Deere, BNY Mellon, and Southern California Edison.

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Jumped 12% This Week

    Shares of 3D printer-maker 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) stock surged 21.5% on Tuesday in response to a boffo earnings report for fiscal second quarter 2021. The first question is easier to answer: Yes, 3D Systems was exactly that good. For Q2, 3D reported sales growth of 44% over last year's fiscal second quarter, and while the company reported both operating and net losses, analysts' preferred metric for the company -- "non-GAAP income per share, diluted" -- was positive $0.12 this year.