LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST OTGLY, BTBT and JFU - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

·4 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

CD Projekt S.A. (OTC PINK:OTGLY)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT OTGLY:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cd-projekt-s-a-loss-submission-form/?id=13035&from=1

Class Period : January 16, 2020 - December 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 22, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Throughout the class period, defendants were materially false and/or misleading because they misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs; (2) as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and the Company would be forced to offer full refunds for the game; (3) consequently, the Company would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BTBT:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/bit-digital-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13035&from=1

Class Period : December 21, 2020 - January 8, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 22, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT JFU:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/9f-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13035&from=1

Lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased JFU securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's August 14, 2019 initial public offering; and/or (2) between August 14, 2019 and September 29, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 22, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported value and benefits of the Company's financial institution partners and its tri-party cooperation business model did not in fact exist and/or were materially overstated, given that 9F and Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC") had been engaged in an ongoing contractual dispute regarding payment of service fees under their cooperation agreement; (2) the collectability of service fees owed to 9F by PICC under the cooperation agreement was in doubt and at serious risk of non-payment; (3) there was a significant risk that PICC would no longer provide credit insurance and guarantee protection to investors and institutional funding partners; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's platform, business model, reputation and financial results had been materially impaired; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630905/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-OTGLY-BTBT-and-JFU--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

    The chief executive of Tesla Inc, whose recent tweets have fueled the digital-currency rally, made the remark on Twitter while replying to a user who said that gold was better than both bitcoin and conventional cash. Musk, who earlier in the week remarked that he found the prospect of holding bitcoin adventurous for an S&P 500 company, said in a tweet: "Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter ..." Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, hit a fresh high in Asian trading on Saturday, extending a two-month rally a day after the digital currency's market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion.

    Stocks in electric battery technology have been heating up as automakers, airlines and equipment manufacturers continue to form partnerships with tech companies. Batteries are essential to many of the technologies that innovators hope will replace fossil fuel-burning machines. This bodes well for makers of lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen fuel cells. Five Battery Technology Companies To Watch: Australian mining company Piedmont Lithium ADR (NASDAQ: PLL) has been on a tear since it announced a deal with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) last September. Piedmont signed a five-year agreement to supply Tesla with one-third of its planned 160,000-tonnes-per-year spodumene concentrate, a type of lithium ore, from its deposits in North Carolina. Since the announcement, shares of Piedmont have soared more than 430%. This past November, Piedmont announced an expansion of its drilling operations, adding three new drill rigs in North Carolina. CEO Keith Phillips said in a press release that the North Carolina investment positions the company to be a part of "North America's clean energy storage and EV revolution." North Carolina-based Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) is another one to watch. In January, Albemarle announced an expansion of its operations in Silver Peak, Nevada, where it hopes to accelerate lithium production from clay resources in the area. Albemarle also announced it was experimenting with a process to streamline lithium production from brine resources, a project sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy. Shares rose to an all-time high on Jan. 20, but have since have since come down by 17%. Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) share prices surged last November after the company reported it had extended its lithium supply agreement with Tesla. Besides suppling chemicals for electric vehicle batteries, Livent also produces butyllithium and lithium metal for the pharmaceutical, aerospace and agrochemical industries. Although Livent shares have rocketed over 300% from March 2020 lows, shares dropped Friday after Livent reported less than stellar earnings. Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), based in Latham, New York, sells alternatives to traditional batteries. The company announced on Tuesday that it had entered into an agreement with Acciona S.A., a sustainable infrastructure company in Spain. The companies hope to grab 20% of the market share in Spain and Portugal through the establishment of a green hydrogen platform. Shares in Plug Power hit a high of $75.49 in January, a 134% increase since the start of the year but have recently retraced by almost 30%. FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) has longtime partner Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) behind it and in 2019 the collaboration expanded in a deal worth more than $60 million for large-scale carbon capture. Danbury, Connecticut-based FuelCell makes fuel cell power plants that generate clean energy for government, utility and municipality customers. Its products use hydrogen-rich fuels to generate power and also try to improve on the functions of traditional batteries. Shares in FuelCell soared over 175% in January, but have recently dropped over 30% as investors wait for consolidation. (Photo by Riccardo Annandale on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAfter Q4 Miss From Planet Fitness, 4 Analysts On What's Ahead For Gym ChainVisa, ADP Partner To Unveil New Direct Deposit Option Via Debit Card© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    There’s this guy on Wall Street… Source: Shutterstock His name is Adam Jonas. He’s the head of global auto and shared mobility research over at Morgan Stanley. He’s a wickedly smart dude, who is very forward-thinking and has such a great track-record of prescient calls that they call him Wall Street’s “Mad Scientist.”InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips One example: Back in 2011, he told everyone that EVs were going to take over the world and hyped Tesla stock as a strong buy. Tesla’s stock price at the time? $5 – It’s up about 170,000% since then. Another example: In late 2019, Jonas said that the Space Economy was on the verge of hypergrowth and Virgin Galactic was a strong buy. The Virgin Galactic stock price at the time? About $7 – It’s up more than 750% since then. You get the point. When Jonas speaks, you should listen, especially if he’s saying something about a stock to buy in the transportation markets. Last Friday, Jonas did just that. He came out and said that there are two screaming buys right now in the EV market. Their names? Fisker (FSR) and QuantumScape (QS). Specifically, Jonas called EV maker Fisker his “sleeper pick” in the EV category, believing that the company “stands out [with] one of the more de-risked and strategically underpinned business models” in the EV space. Jonas thinks that stock is going to $27. At the same time, he said solid-state battery maker QuantumScape’s game-changing technology positions it well for blockbuster partnerships with U.S.-based EV players — like Ford and Apple — as they look to secure a domestic supply of battery technology. He thinks this stock is going to $70. For the record, I couldn’t agree more. Fisker was founded by Henrik Fisker, a legend of unparalleled reputation in the luxury auto market who was the design brain behind the Aston Martin DB9, the Aston Martin Vantage, the BMW Z8, and the BMW X5. It should be no surprise, then, that Fisker has attracted a top-tier design team that has created one of the most sleek-looking EVs yet – the Ocean SUV. Further – thanks to the company’s asset-light, direct-to-consumer business model that Jonas refences above – Fisker will be selling this Ocean SUV for just $37,500… which is an absolute steal of a price for a luxury e-SUV. The Model X – its closest rival today – goes for over $80,000. When this car launches, I expect it to be a huge hit among consumers. The enormous success of the Ocean SUV will be the launching pad for Fisker to thrust itself into EV spotlight, and eventually, turn into one of the most prominent brands in this space. And at this very moment, Fisker stock has huge upside potential. Meanwhile, QuantumScape is breaking ground on a new generation of potentially game-changing solid-state batteries for electric vehicles. The long story short here is that today’s batteries are built on liquid battery chemistry, and as such, can only be made to be so dense. We are hitting that peak energy density today. To unlock a new generation of batteries that last longer and recharge faster, we need to fundamentally change the chemistry behind these batteries and turn the liquid electrolyte solution into a solid. QuantumScape is doing that. But more importantly, QuantumScape is lightyears ahead of everyone else when it comes to making solid-state batteries. The company has attracted a top-tier engineering team that is full of Stanford and UC Berkeley talent. That talented team has created a cost-effective way to manufacture high-performance solid batteries. And those solid batteries are already proving themselves as significantly superior solutions to liquid batteries. That’s why Dr. Stan Whittingham, co-inventor of the lithium-ion battery and winner of the 2019 Nobel prize in chemistry, said: “If QuantumScape can get this technology into mass production, it holds the potential to transform the industry.” Thus, QuantumScape stock has huge long-term upside potential. Big picture: Jonas is a smart guy. He’s one of the analysts I respect most on Wall Street. He said buy Fisker stock and QuantumScape stock. I agree. And more than that, I think these are investments worth holding onto for potentially multi-bagger gains over the next few years… P.S. Speaking of multi-bagger gains, I like to say that where there’s disruption, there’s opportunity. And there’s a massive opportunity happening right before our eyes. Remember how Jeff Bezos looked at the state of the retail market, and he created Amazon.com in response? Yes, this opportunity is that huge. As you know, I don’t make stock picks on a whim. I spend countless hours analyzing them, creating models, and measuring their long-term potential. It’s how I got to be America’s No. 1 stock picker, according to TipRanks. So believe me when I tell you that there’s a stock out there that could very well become “the next Amazon.” And this Tuesday I will reveal its industry, name, and ticker symbol… for free. Watch the video below to learn more about this hypergrowth opportunity and reserve your seat here! On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s how his Daily 10X Report has averaged up to a ridiculous 100% return across all recommendations since launching last May. Click here to see how he does it. More From Hypergrowth Investing FuboTV Stock Is Heading to $200. Buy It Before It Goes Parabolic The Best Stocks to Buy in the Market Today, According to Jeff Bezos 7 Explosive Cryptocurrencies to Buy After the Bitcoin Halvening 15 EV Stocks to Buy as GM Goes All-Electric The post 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Endorsed by Wall Streetâs âMad Scientistâ appeared first on InvestorPlace.

    (Bloomberg) -- The American love affair with stocks is deepening as everyone from frenetic day-traders to staid institutions dive further into the market.Equity funds are drawing fresh money at an unprecedented pace and hedge funds are boosting their stock exposure to a record. Companies themselves are re-emerging as big buyers, with share repurchases doubling from a year ago.The affection underscores growing confidence in an economic recovery, buttressed by government support and vaccines. While aspects of the craze -- the growing obsession with penny stocks and options, primarily -- are the basis for daily warnings about a bubble, bulled-up positioning is proving a sturdy backbone for the rally.Up 75% from March, the S&P 500’s gain dwarfs all previous bull markets at this stage of the cycle since the 1930s.“It’s been truly amazing,” said Brian Culpepper, a money manager at James Investment Research. “Everyone just thinks the stock market is going to go, go, go,” he added. “Whether it’s herd mentality, or fear of being left behind, that’s what you’re seeing.”Dated from the last bear-market bottom, the boom cycle is young -- 11 months, versus five years for the median bull market. But its velocity makes up for the age. The S&P 500’s current peak-to-trough gain already eclipses three other full bull markets. If history is any guide, this one is likely more than half done as the median return of the 13 previous bull cycles was 126%.Indeed, a majority of money managers in a Bank of America poll this month viewed the current bull market as being in a late stage.“I don’t think we’re at bubble levels yet, but there are certainly some red flags that would indicate folks are all-in on stocks and risk,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR exchange-traded fund business at State Street Global Advisors. “You need that euphoric moment for the bull market to top.”That danger has yet to register with investors. Last week, they poured $36 billion into funds focused on U.S. equities, the biggest inflow in more than two decades, according to data compiled by EPFR, a unit of Informa Financial Intelligence.Hedge funds are trimming bearish bets while raising their bullish wagers. Their net leverage, a measure of industry risk appetite that takes into account long versus short positions, climbed to a record this month, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage unit.The cost of missing out is looming large on investors’ minds with equities having added a stunning $12 trillion to values since March. Valuations rivaling the dot-com era proved no hurdle to risk appetite. Buy-the-dip is the name of the game. As a result, market pullbacks have been shallow. The S&P 500 has staged seven discernible retreats since October, including one in late January, none going further than 4% before a rally took hold.“There have been several times over the past month when it looked as if the rug had been pulled out from the market and the ‘drop’ had begun, but each time buyers have stepped in,” Saut Strategy’s Andrew Adams wrote in a note. “This isn’t a ‘normal’ market, but as long as it continues to press higher and higher, I think we’re almost forced to own stocks.”Bears are almost nowhere to be found, with short sales dwindling to fresh lows amid January’s retail-driven short squeeze. In fact, according to a survey by the National Association of Active Investment Managers, the most-bearish group that typically has a net-short position was 80% long in stocks earlier this month before turning neutral.Add corporate America to the growing army of buyers. Companies -- a reliable ally of the last bull market -- were forced to retreat and preserve cash during the 2020 pandemic, but are splurging on their own shares again. Their announced buybacks have averaged $6.9 billion a day this earnings season, the most since at least 2006, according to quarterly data compiled by EPFR.“Buybacks tend to have a very high correlation with the performance of the S&P 500, so the boom in buybacks is encouraging,” said Winston Chua, an analyst with EPFR.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Shares of both electric-vehicle makers soared both in 2020 and so far this year. Intel is a 2021 winner, after a rough ride last year.

    Keith Gill, the now-famous Reddit WallStreetBets trader, appears to have bought more shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) after the price fell by 23%. What Happened: Judging by a screenshot Gill shared on Friday afternoon, he bought 50,000 more shares of the stock. Gill previously showed he owned 50,000 shares, the Wall Street Journal reported, suggesting he has doubled down on his bet. That would put the value of his apparent GameStop holdings at more than $4 million. Gill declined to comment to the Journal about the postings. Why It Matters: Keith Gill gained popularity in the midst of Reddit’s WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube where he appears under the name "Roaring Kitty." He appeared at a Congressional hearing regarding Reddit's influence on the market on Thursday, along with the CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital. He said he still sees potential in the future of the stock. “I do find that it’s an attractive investment at this price point,” he said when asked about it. Price Action: GameStop stock was trading at $42.88 in the post-market trading on Friday, having lost 22.54% in a week, while Palantir Technologies (PLTR:NYSE) seems to be getting attention from the WallStreetBets traders right now. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRobinhood CEO Goes To Confessional: Vlad Tenev Admits Mistakes On Chamath Palihapitiya's Podcast© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    The stock market rally held up well last week but margin debt is a growing concern. Tesla, Microsoft and Bitcoin are in focus.

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc. is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with a blank-check company started by investment banker Michael Klein that could be announced early next week, according to people familiar with the matter.The combined entity will be valued at as much as $15 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.The special purpose acquisition company has been in talks to raise between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in funding from institutional investors to support the transaction, the people added. The valuation and the amount of additional funding could still change based on investor demand.A deal for the electric vehicle maker could be announced on Tuesday, two of the people said. The talks are ongoing but could still fall apart.Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. rainmaker, will use Churchill Capital Corp IV, his largest SPAC that has raised more than $2 billion, for the transaction, the people said. Lucid is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.A representative for Lucid Motors declined to comment. A representative for Klein couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.Churchill Capital Corp IV has surged more than fivefold since Bloomberg News first reported on the talks last month.Reuters reported last week that a deal could be reached as early as this month.Klein has played a prominent role in guiding the kingdom’s investments, serving as an adviser to its Public Investment Fund. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.Several electric vehicle makers have done deals with SPACs as startups seek to bulk up and raise cash to compete with industry leader Tesla Inc. Lucid would be one of the most established electric vehicle companies to take this route.Lucid would also be one of the largest SPAC deals to be announced since the rush started, likely beaten only by United Wholesale Mortgage LLC’s merger with Gores Holdings IV Inc., which was valued at around $16 billion.SPAC ParadeSPACs have also drawn a slew of prominent investors. Michael Dell, activist investor Paul Singer, Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin and former Xerox Corp. chief Ursula Burns all joined the blank-check parade on Friday, with at least 13 of these companies filing for U.S. IPOs to raise more than $4.5 billion.SPACs have come to dominate IPOs this year, accounting for 63% of the almost $77 billion raised on U.S. exchanges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Including Friday’s newcomers, 146 SPACs that have filed since Jan. 1 are waiting for IPOs to add $40 billion to that total, the data show.Dell, Singer, Facebook Co-Founder Latest to Join SPAC BandwagonLucid targets the luxury end of the market and its chief executive officer, Peter Rawlinson, was previously Tesla’s chief engineer on the Model S sedan. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has invested more than $1 billion in the company.The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva and spent years being more focused on battery technology than pursuing development of a luxury car. It pivoted in 2016, changed its name to Lucid, and began work on what would become its main model, the Air.Lucid plans to start deliveries of a $169,000 electric sedan to U.S. customers in the second quarter. The Air EV, which the company says can do more than 500 miles on a single charge, will be built at a factory in Arizona. It plans to offer more affordable versions of the Air from 2022 and later will build a battery-electric SUV.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    This weekend's Barron's cover story explores one enterprise software company's transformation into a cloud giant. Other featured articles discuss who dominates the public cloud, who stands to benefit as Texas rebuilds and how to tell when tech companies are overvalued. Also, the prospects for a private-equity giant, an engineering company, bank stocks, business development companies and more. Cover story "Oracle Is Turning Into a Cloud Giant. Why Its Stock Is a Buy" by Eric J. Savitz discusses how a new giant is starting to flex its muscles in cloud computing, and it isn't some upstart. See why Barron's claims that enterprise software company Oracle Corporation (NYSE: VZ) has been undergoing a Microsoft-like reinvention, and why that makes the stock a buy. Avi Salzman's "Texas Looks to Rebuild. Here Are 6 Stocks That Could Benefit" suggests that companies that provide energy infrastructure and oil-and-gas producers that were spared storm damage in Texas offer opportunities. What does that mean for the likes of Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN), Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) and even General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). In "Who Rules the Cloud? The Answer Is Hazy," Eric J. Savitz points out that the data showing who dominates the U.S. public cloud market are obfuscated by definitions that can make comparisons among providers such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) almost impossible. Is that a problem? Private-equity giant Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) is pushing hard into life sciences at a critical time, according to "Blackstone Makes a Big Bet on Life Sciences" by Liz Moyer. See what that means for Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and a number of others. In Daren Fonda's "Fluor Is Engineering a Turnaround. Its Stock Could Soar," the focus is on how engineering and construction company Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) is pivoting toward growth industries and fixing its past problems. Find out why the Texas-based company could be a beneficiary of U.S. infrastructure spending and why Barron's sees the share price rising as much as 80%. "Tech Valuations Are Getting Scary. Here's How We Know" by Eric J. Savitz explains that companies such as Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) trade at more than 35 times sales estimates for 2021. That doesn't leave much room for error, and Wall Street doesn't seem to be concerned. See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, QuantumScape, Tesla, Walmart And More A Goldman Sachs strategist lays out the case for stocks to shine, which includes an accelerating vaccination program and a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. So says Jack Hough's "Welcome to Earnings Valhalla. Why Stocks Can Still Shine." Find out what Barron's thinks that could mean for everything from Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to 3M Co (NYSE: MMM). In "Bank Stocks Are Getting Hot. They Still Have Room to Run," Carleton English says that bank stocks today trade roughly where they did a year ago, with the KBW Bank Index up more than 16% this year, outpacing the S&P 500's 4% gain. Find out if Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) or JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) are among those with room to run. Alexandra Scaggs's "BDCs Yield Around 9%, but Their Quality Varies. Here's How to Judge Them" explains that business development companies such as Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC) are reporting earnings, and income investors should consider paying attention to the status of their loan portfolios for some attractive yield. Also in this week's Barron's: What investors want to see in Warren Buffett's letter to shareholders The latest Barron's annual ranking of the best fund families What it means for interest rates that the doves are in charge again How much equity investors care about rising rates A review of a century of infrastructure projects and costs Why this bull market shows no sign of ending soon What Carl Icahn plans for an Ohio-based electric utility Whether investors should worry about bitcoin mining in China An international fund that stays a step ahead of Wall Street analysts The next smart-beta category What to expect as food prices continue to rise Three retirement savings tricks At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: More Biotech IPOs, Bumble, Fiserv And MoreBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, QuantumScape, Tesla, Walmart And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    The IRS will follow a formula that's detailed in a House bill unveiled on Friday.

    Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV), an electric vehicle SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) is reportedly (according to CNBC) very close to inking a deal with private luxury sedan electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Motors. CCIV stock has now spiked to $60 (as of Feb. 19), up over 218% in the past month. Source: Shutterstock The problem now for investors is whether the PIPE (private investment in public equity) investors will get the standard $10 entry point for their investments in the SPAC. This would make no sense for shareholders of CCIV to allow this, since many of them don’t get this opportunity. PIPE Investors’ Sweetheart Deal For example, let’s assume that the PIPE offering is for a guaranteed amount of $300 million at $10 per share. This is typical of most SPAC deals. This complements the total amount of money, including that from the CCIV SPAC.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips However, as the merger closes, the PIPE investors have an automatic gain of 5.5 times their money. At the close, they purchase shares at $10 per share that are immediately worth $55. This, in effect, turns out to be a sweetheart deal for the PIPE investors. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of SPAC investors in Churchill Capital IV are likely to balk at approving this boldfaced transfer of wealth from them to the PIPE investors. A more sane approach would be to force the PIPE investors to pay a price at a specified discount to the current market price. For example, this could be a 10% or 20% discount. Another approach would be to eliminate the PIPE portion completely and announce a secondary offering once the deal is closed. This would give SPAC investors a larger stake in the final Lucid Motors deal. The dilution from the secondary offering would be much lower, since the offering would be done at a market price. This is exactly what happened with the recent Tilman Fertita SPAC deal (Landcadia Holdings II) with Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG). The deal closed on Dec. 30 without any PIPE deal. As a result, the SPAC investors ended up with a 46% stake in the combined company. This is much higher than the typical 20% to 25% stake SPAC investors get with PIPE deals. The company is now free to do a secondary offering if it wants at a much higher price than the typical $10 SPAC PIPE deal. What to Do With CCIV Stock There is simply no doubt that this is the single most speculative SPAC stock ever. It has no definitive deal to merge. It does not even have a letter of intent (LOI) that is non-binding, at least as far as the market knows. As one author put it, “the rumor better be true.” However, on Feb. 16, Reuters came out with a story that a deal is likely nearing completion, as the SPAC sponsor Churchill Capital is now seeking financing. The market value was said to be at $12 billion. However, if that is based on a $10 price, then the real valuation will be 5.5 times that amount today. The deal was said to have a $1 billion PIPE deal offering. However, this could increase to as much as $1.5 billion. I suspect, however, that if the PIPE deal comes out at a pricing of $10 per share, many SPAC investors in CCIV might object. The reason is that many, if not most, of the investors in CCIV stock do not have a $10 entry price. Therefore, even though the Churchill Capital SPAC will likely contribute its shares in the reverse merger at an effective price of $10 per share, most of the SPAC owners do not have that cost structure. This is what might make the PIPE deal at $10 seem unfair to them. If enough CCIV stock owners balk at approving the deal, we could see the deal terms change. In fact, the PIPE financing terms become more competitive and less dilutive for both Lucid Motors owners and the SPAC owners. On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake does not hold a long or short position in any stock or security mentioned in this article. Mark Hake writes about personal finance on mrhake.medium.com and runs the Total Yield Value Guide which you can review here. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post Churchill Capital IV: A Sweetheart Deal in the Making? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

    Victims of the GameStop (NYSE:GME) bubble have learned an important lesson. It seems people always conveniently forget the most important rule on Wall Street. In order to be worth money, at some point a company must make money. That applies to our recent penny stock bubble as well. Hundreds of companies in this risky section of the market soared in December and January as day traders endeavored to out-trade the pros on Wall Street. But the only reason many of these stocks surged higher was because they were penny stocks. Full stop. Low priced companies in almost every sector of the market ripped higher, irrespective of company fundamentals or the economy.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Now the penny stock bubble is bursting and its victims are learning the same lesson: if a company can’t turn a profit, the market will inevitably catch up with it. Many of these companies are losing significant amounts of money. That’s the reason their shares are so low priced in the first place. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of Here are 7 penny stocks to buy that actually make money: Natwest Group (NYSE:NWG) Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Despite their reputation, not all penny stocks are destined for bankruptcy. Some companies with low shares prices may do very well in the long-term… if they can make a profit. Let’s take a look at some of the best. Penny Stock Companies That Are Profitable: Natwest Group (NWG) Chart by TradingView NatWest Group is a banking conglomerate providing banking and financial products to customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and internationally. NatWest has reported a profit in each of the past four quarters. In the most recent quarter, ending September 2020, that profit was just one cent per share. But it was a profit. In the quarter ended June 2020, it reported 22 cents a share. The quarters ended in March 2020 and December 2019 saw the company earn 6 cents and 30 cents, respectively. For this year, consensus Wall Street estimates see NatWest earning 38 cents a share. For 2022, that’s predicted to increase to 53 cents a share. There’s no guarantee NatWest will one day appreciate and graduate from penny stock status, but being profitable is a good start. Banco Bradesco (BBD) Chart by TradingView Banco Bradesco is based in Brazil, providing a wide range of banking products and financial services. In 2020, BBD posted results of 42 cents a share. Analysts predict that this will grow to 53 cents this year, 57 cents next year and 61 cents for fiscal 2023. This company is followed by three of the biggest Wall Street Investment Banks. Bank of America, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley all have analysts producing research about Banco Bradesco. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of They believe BBD shares are undervalued and all three have it rated as a ‘strong buy.’ The target price is $7, about 45% higher than the current price level. BG Partners (BGCP) Chart by TradingView BGC Partners is a brokerage firm and financial technology company. It offers various brokerage products and services, including securities such as bonds, foreign exchange, equities, commodities and futures. This company has benefited from the boom the stock market. As the market rallies, trading volume increases and that’s where BGC makes its money. As you can see on the chart above, shares have rallied from levels around $2.50 in November to levels around $4.50 at present. The company is expected to report earnings of around 56 cents are share when it posts its full year 2020 results. Analysts expect large growth from there. For this year, estimates are 69 cents a share. Full year estimates for 2022 are 77 cents. In 2023, that’s expected to grow to 95 cents a share. Yamana Gold (AUY) Chart by TradingView Yamana Gold is a gold and silver miner and producer. It has land positions throughout the Americas. It has holdings in Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. As you can see on the chart above, AUY stock dropped back below the $5 level last month. That puts it back into penny stock territory. For fiscal 2020, the company reported earnings of 24 cents a share. The company is expected to grow over the coming years. Annual estimates for this year are 38 cents a share and 36 cents per share for fiscal 2022. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of Five Wall Street firms follow Yamana and they all believe that the shares are undervalued. All five have buy ratings on AUY, with an average target price of $7.25, more than 50% higher than where it currently trades. Ambev (ABEV) Chart by TradingView Ambev S.A. produces and sells beer and carbonated soft drinks throughout the Americas. Even in the worst times, people still buy alcoholic beverages and this has benefited Ambev, which has been able to remain profitable over the past four quarters. In the fiscal quarter ended December 2019 it reported earnings of 7 cents a share. In the March 2020 quarter, that was 2 cents. The next two quarters were the ones that ended in June and September 2020. The company earned 1 and then 3 cents, respectively. For the full year 2020, analysts predict Ambev will earn 10 cents a share. This year that will increase to 13 cents. 14 research firms follow the company. The average rating is a hold. However, the average target price is about $3.50, more than 20% higher than where shares are currently trading. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Chart by TradingView Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare neuromuscular and neurological diseases. Its customers are based in the United States. In the quarter that ended in September 2020, the company reported earnings of 11 cents a share. In the June 2020 quarter it was 9 cents a share. Estimates for full year 2020 earnings are around 39 cents a share for Catalyst. This year, it is estimated that the company will earn about the same amount, around 39 cents. But in 2022, that’s expected to grow to 46 cents a share. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of The Wall Street firms that follow Catalyst and provide research think the stock is undervalued. All five of the firms have it rated “strong buy” with an average target price of $7.25, 75% higher than where it is currently trading. W&T Offshore (WTI) Chart by TradingView W&T Offshore is an independent oil and natural gas producer. It acquires, explores and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. Last year, many companies in this industry lost money. WTI too, reported a loss of 26 cents a share. This was because oil prices had fallen significantly from the prior years levels around $67 a barrel. But now the oil markets are soaring. The price of a barrel of oil was $36 in early November. Since then it has gained more than 65%. It is currently trading around $60 a barrel. Wall Street thinks that these higher prices will return the company to profitability. WTI is expected to be about breakeven this year. Estimates are for one cent in earnings per share. But at the end of 2022, analysts predict it will report 25 cents a share in annual earnings. At the time of this publication, Mark Putrino did not have any positions (either directly or indirectly) in any of the aforementioned securities. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post 7 Penny Stock Companies That Actually Make Money appeared first on InvestorPlace.

    On Tuesday, Feb. 16, the SEC released filings from many high-profile investors such as Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood and Michael Burry. Burry, of "The Big Short" fame, had GameStop as his biggest holding in June when the stock was at only $4. He reportedly sold his shares before the stock skyrocketed all the way up to more than $300 per share. Here are Burry’s top five holdings by dollar amount according to the most recent filing. No. 5: DistributionNOW, $10,770,000 In Common Stock NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) is an energy company located in Houston, Texas. Demand for energy in Texas will certainly be a catalyst, so this move should be interesting to watch. No. 4: Lumen Technologies, $11,213,000 In Common Stock Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN), parent company of CenturyLink, offers communication technology such as WiFi and cloud services. Burry is betting here that COVID-19 restrictions will keep people working from home. No. 3: Kraft Heinz Co., $20,439,000 In Call Options (Notional Value) Burry bought $204,390 in call options on Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) that could be worth more than $20 million if executed. Kraft Heinz Company is of course a staple consumer goods company in the United States, producing hundreds of household products. The call options indicate that Burry is very bullish in the short term. No. 2: Pfizer $31,079,000 in Call Options (Notional Value) Burry purchased more than $300,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) call options. Burry is hoping that the Pfizer vaccine proves to be the most effective out of the bunch. If he’s right, this move could really pay off. No. 1, Michael Burry’s Biggest Position: CitiGroup, $33,272,000 in Call Options (Notional Value) In what might be a surprise to some investors, Burry’s biggest position in the most recent filing was Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C). Burry bought more than $330,000 in call options on the investment firm. CitiGroup’s stock hasn’t moved much throughout the last six months, but Burry is betting it will with these $33 million in call options. Photo by Norbert Nagel via Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKubient Is Using Advanced Cloud Technology To Innovate Digital Advertising by Eliminating FraudTexas Hit By Freezing Cold, Enacts Rolling Blackouts© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

    The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust closed its Alibaba position as Jack Ma retreated from public view. Instead, Gates boosted holdings in a provider of drug-discovery software.

    No, we’re not revising downward our Gold forecast high for this year of 2401.

    As the price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) continues to climb, so does the price of Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA) stock. The patent troll-turned-crypto miner has seen its shares soar more than 20-fold since November. But is this sustainable for MARA stock? Source: Shutterstock These gains have far outpaced even Bitcoin’s impressive run during the same period. As I wrote previously, this is understandable. With the costs of cryptocurrency mining largely fixed, a rise in the price of Bitcoin will produce an outsized increase in profits for the miner. That’s assuming Marathon already has a substantial crypto mining operation. However, it doesn’t. Take a look at its financial results, and you’ll see the company has generated just $1.5 million in sales over the past 12 months.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Compare that to Marathon Patent’s current market capitalization (around $4.2 billion), and it’s clear things have gotten out of hand. Even with the proceeds of last month’s $250 million registered direct offering, and the company’s Bitcoin mining projections (more below), there’s no guarantee it’ll produce the results needed to justify today’s valuation. With this uncertainty in mind, it makes little sense to buy in at today’s prices (around $45 per share). MARA Stock: Perception Versus Reality With the surging interest in crypto prices, scores of small companies have looked to exploit the situation. It’s similar to what we saw a few years back, during the last “Bitcoin boom.” Companies with no prior interest in the space suddenly started calling themselves “cryptocurrency companies.” 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of With stocks trading on major exchanges more accessible than Bitcoin itself, this hoodwinks many investors. And, with many buying on the headlines, instead of on fundamentals, shares in these high-flyers can reach unsustainable levels. That’s what it’s starting to look like with this situation. Admittedly, unlike some of the other Bitcoin coattail riders out there, this early stage miner at least has laid out projections that (in theory) could justify its current stock price. As seen from a Feb. 1 press release, Marathon has implied it’ll soon be highly profitable, once it deploys all of its mining hardware. If it can put all of its machines into operation, the company could produce up to 60 bitcoins per day. At current prices ($50,000 per BTC), that means $3 million per day in revenue. With its operating costs at around $4,500 per Bitcoin mined, that could mean $2.73 million per day in gross profit. On an annual basis, that’s near $1 billion in gross profit. To some, numbers like this could help justify the company’s current $4 billion valuation. Yet, mining Bitcoin is far from being a “set it and forget” type of operation. It may sound like all Marathon Patent has to do is plug in its hardware, and wait for the money to roll in. But, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. This aspiring miner will have to overcome substantial hurdles if it wants to live up to expectations. Why This Aspiring Miner Could Fall Flat on Its Face Based on the current price of BTC, it could be generating $1 billion per year, once it fully deploys its mining hardware. However, the aforementioned press release makes mining for crypto sound easier than it is in practice. Namely, it downplays the possible negative impact from what’s known as the “difficulty rate.” What’s that? It’s a measurement of the computing power it takes to mine a Bitcoin block. Over time, difficulty rates have continued to rise. As of late, this rate of difficulty has slowed down. This may give credence to this company’s ambitious projections. Yet, don’t expect a slowing difficulty rate to last for long, given new hardware will soon come online. How could this hurt Marathon Patent? If the “difficulty rate” rises substantially, it’ll mine far less Bitcoin than previously projected. The stock is priced as if its operations will go off without a hitch. But, if hiccups arise, shares have substantial room to fall. Bull Case Remains for Crypto—Just Not for Marathon Patent To be clear, I’ve long been, and will continue to be, one of the biggest crypto bulls out there. But, the bull cases for crypto, and this stock, are not one and the same. While on the surface it may seem current trends support higher prices for Marathon Patent, unfortunately that’s not the case. On paper it claims it could eventually produce 60 bitcoins per day. After expenses, that would mean nearly $1 billion per year in gross profits. Yet, like I said above, mining for crypto is much more difficult in practice. With a high chance of this aspiring miner falling flat on its face, continue to avoid MARA stock. On the date of publication, Matt McCall held a position in Bitcoin. The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held a position in Bitcoin. Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post I’m Bullish on Crypto, But Not on Marathon Patent Stock appeared first on InvestorPlace.

    One analyst said the ETF could reach $1 billion in assets under management by the end of next week.

    401(k) money doesn't affect the amount of your Social Security benefits, but it can affect whether they're subject to income tax.