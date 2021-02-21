LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST OTGLY, BTBT and JFU - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
CD Projekt S.A. (OTC PINK:OTGLY)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT OTGLY:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cd-projekt-s-a-loss-submission-form/?id=13035&from=1
Class Period : January 16, 2020 - December 17, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 22, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Throughout the class period, defendants were materially false and/or misleading because they misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs; (2) as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and the Company would be forced to offer full refunds for the game; (3) consequently, the Company would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BTBT:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/bit-digital-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13035&from=1
Class Period : December 21, 2020 - January 8, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 22, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT JFU:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/9f-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13035&from=1
Lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased JFU securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's August 14, 2019 initial public offering; and/or (2) between August 14, 2019 and September 29, 2020.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 22, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported value and benefits of the Company's financial institution partners and its tri-party cooperation business model did not in fact exist and/or were materially overstated, given that 9F and Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC") had been engaged in an ongoing contractual dispute regarding payment of service fees under their cooperation agreement; (2) the collectability of service fees owed to 9F by PICC under the cooperation agreement was in doubt and at serious risk of non-payment; (3) there was a significant risk that PICC would no longer provide credit insurance and guarantee protection to investors and institutional funding partners; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's platform, business model, reputation and financial results had been materially impaired; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630905/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-OTGLY-BTBT-and-JFU--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims