LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST PEN, BTBT and EH - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT PEN:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/penumbra-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13366&from=1
Class Period : August 3, 2020 - December 15, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 16, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; (2) that Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of the Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; (3) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues; and (4) as a result, Penumbra's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BTBT:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/bit-digital-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13366&from=1
Class Period : December 21, 2020 - January 8, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 22, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Ehang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT EH:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ehang-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=13366&from=1
Class Period : December 12, 2019 - February 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 19, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North American for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; (ii) its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; (iii) EHang
has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; (iv) the Company's manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633733/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-PEN-BTBT-and-EH--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims