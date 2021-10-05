U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

Lawsuits Filed Against PHG, SPPI and APPH - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT PHG:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/koninklijke-philips-n-v-loss-submission-form/?id=20136&from=1

Class Period: February 25, 2020 - June 11, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (ii) as a result, the Company's Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (iii) accordingly, the Company's sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (iv) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SPPI:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20136&from=1

Class Period: December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 1, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the manufacturing facility for ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT APPH:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/appharvest-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20136&from=1

Class Period: May 17, 2021 - August 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666875/Lawsuits-Filed-Against-PHG-SPPI-and-APPH--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

