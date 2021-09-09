LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST QFIN, ARDX and ITRM - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT QFIN :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/360-digitech-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19445&from=1

Class Period: April 29, 2021 - July 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People's Republic of China laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ARDX :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ardelyx-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19445&from=1

Class Period: August 6, 2020 - July 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) the Company overstated the likelihood that tenapanor would be approved by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); and 2) Defendants possessed, were in control over, and as a result, knew that the data submitted to support the New Drug Application was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely that the FDA would not approve the drug.

Story continues

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ITRM :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/iterum-therapeutics-plc-loss-submission-form/?id=19445&from=1

Class Period: November 30, 2020 - July 23, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the sulopenem New Drug Application ("NDA") lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with urinary tract infections caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be nonsusceptible to a quinolone; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (iii) Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/663428/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-QFIN-ARDX-and-ITRM--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims



