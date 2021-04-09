LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST REGI, XL and NEPT - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)
Class Period : May 3, 2018 - February 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company's customers; (2) as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) as a result, Renewable Energy's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)
Class Period : October 2, 2020 - March 2, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 7, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XL Fleet's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog; (2) at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (3) XL's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (4) XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)
Class Period : July 24, 2019 - February 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 17, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the cost of Neptune's integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company's capital reserves; (ii) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law
