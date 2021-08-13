U.S. markets close in 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,467.23
    +6.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,513.11
    +13.26 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,818.65
    +2.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.07
    -21.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -1.07 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.80
    +28.00 (+1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.57 (+2.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    +0.0062 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5500
    -0.8720 (-0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,421.27
    +2,031.66 (+4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,159.61
    +33.12 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Lawsuits Filed Against RKT, YMM and ZY - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT RKT:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/rocket-companies-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18536&from=1

Class Period : February 25, 2021 - May 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 30, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Rocket's gain on sale margins were contracting at the highest rate in two years as a result of increased competition among mortgage lenders, an unfavorable shift toward the lower margin Partner Network operating segment and compression in the price spread between the primary and secondary mortgage markets; (b) Rocket was engaged in a price war and battle for market share with its primary competitors in the wholesale market, which was further compressing margins in Rocket's Partner Network operating segment; (c) the adverse trends identified above were accelerating and, as a result, Rocket's gain on sale margins were on track to plummet at least 140 basis points in the first six months of 2021; (d) as a result of the above, the favorable market conditions that had preceded the Class Period and allowed Rocket to achieve historically high gain on sale margins had vanished as the Company's gain on sale margins had returned to levels not seen since the first quarter of 2019; (e) rather than remaining elevated due to surging demand, Rocket's Company-wide gain-on-sale margins had fallen materially below recent historical averages; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT YMM:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/full-truck-alliance-co-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=18536&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Full Truck's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Full Truck's June 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 10, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Full Truck's apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Chinese government; (2) the Chinese government would require Full Truck to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks"; (4) Full Truck needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ZY:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/zymergen-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18536&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased ZY common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 4, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) during the qualification process for the Company's optical film product, Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659725/Lawsuits-Filed-Against-RKT-YMM-and-ZY--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

Recommended Stories

  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Rocket Companies' earnings conference call covering the second quarter of 2021. With us this afternoon are Rocket Company's CEO, Jay Furner; and CFO, Julie Booth; and our president and COO, Bob Walters.

  • Is BYND Stock A Buy After Earnings? Fake-Meat Maker Launches Plant-Based Pepperoni

    Beyond Meat is navigating a shift in retail strategy and recently launched a pepperoni item with Pizza Hut. Is BYND stock a buy?

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Rising Again on Friday

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has been on fire this week. The fintech lending disruptor released its latest results on Tuesday and the stock climbed by about 25% on the numbers, which absolutely blew past analyst expectations and the company's own guidance. Upstart is rising yet again on Friday.

  • Sesen Bio's stock rocked on heavy volume after shock FDA decision on BLA for cancer treatment

    Shares of Sesen Bio Inc. was rocked for a more than 75.4% loss on massive volume in afternoon trading Friday, after the company focused on cancer treatments shocked investors by saying it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 54.5 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 6.5 millions shares. The CRL was regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum for the treatment of unresponsive non-mu

  • Here's Why Tattooed Chef Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of food company Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) tanked on Friday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. One of the primary drivers during the quarter was the company's increased product distribution. It seems like Tattooed Chef stock is dropping today because of the guidance offered by management.

  • Wish stock tanks, SoFi profit outlook disappoints, Honest misses on revenue

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Friday’s early market movers, which include:&nbsp;Wish suffering a quarterly loss and drop in revenue due to a slowdown in growth, SoFi lowering its outlook despite doubling its revenue for its latest quarter, 23andMe posting its first quarterly earnings that saw the company expand its customer database to 11.6 million, and Honest’s stock plunging after missing estimates on revenue.

  • 3 High-Risk Stocks to Add to Your Watch List

    Companies working on emerging technologies often face significant risks. Here are three such companies that are working on the technologies and infrastructure of the future. QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) may play a critical role in this transition.

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Was Up More Than 17% on Friday

    The biopharma company's second quarter was better than expected. The future looks pretty bright, too.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy The Trade Desk, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) stock dipped on Aug. 9 after the ad tech company posted its second-quarter results. Does The Trade Desk's post-earnings pullback represent a buying opportunity? The Trade Desk is the world's largest independent DSP (demand-side platform) for ads.

  • Why Kratos Defense Stock Just Crashed 12%

    In addition to the weak order bookings, and weak revenue guidance, Kratos admitted that free cash flow for the second quarter had turned negative, reversing a two-quarter streak of generating strong cash profits.

  • Why Pilgrim's Pride Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the nation's biggest poultry processors, jumped today after JBS (OTC: JBSAY), the world's biggest meat packaging company, proposed making a full acquisition of Pilgrim's Pride, buying the shares it didn't already own. In a filing this morning, Pilgrim's Pride said JBS proposed acquiring the remaining 19.5% of Pilgrim's Pride that it didn't own for $26.50 a share. Given the fact that JBS is already Pilgrim's Pride's majority owner, a deal seems likely to go through.

  • 3 Overhyped Stocks That Could Crash

    Hype or fundamentals? It's an age-old question, especially for less-experienced investors. And while the performance of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (up year to date by 26%, 1,440%, and 8%, respectively) shows that speculation can win in the short term, these companies are unlikely to maintain their solid returns because of their poor fundamentals.

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • Forget Tesla (TSLA): 10 Cheap EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap EV stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Forget Tesla: 5 Cheap EV Stocks to Buy Now. Last month, the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, outlined ambitious targets as part of a […]

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • Why GameStop Is Heading Lower Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were trending 2.6% lower in morning trading Friday, following a week of vacillation by traders in the video game retailer. Just like yesterday's bump higher, there was no company-specific news to account for GameStop's lower stock price today. Video game behemoth Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is embroiled in a sexual-harassment and toxic-workplace imbroglio, but three top designers of some of the game developer's most important titles, including Diablo and World of Warcraft, are no longer with the company.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Down Over 20% This Week

    It was just a month ago when space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) was celebrating a successful flight to the edge of space with company founder Sir Richard Branson on board. The company's stock ran up ahead of that flight, but much of those gains were lost this week, and part of it is due to activity by Branson himself. For the week, Virgin Galactic shares are down almost 25% as of midday Friday.

  • Why Rocket Companies Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) jumped on Friday after the provider of real estate services released its second-quarter financial report. As of 3 p.m. EDT, Rocket's stock price was up more than 10%. Rocket's adjusted revenue fell 47% year over year to $2.8 billion.