LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST SESN, HNST and HYZN - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SESN:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/sesen-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20214&from=1
Class Period : December 21, 2020 - August 17, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 18, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sesen Bio's clinical trial for its cancer treatment product, Vicineum, had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as "major"; (2) three of Sesen Bio's clinical investigators were found guilty of "serious noncompliance," including "back-dating data"; (3) Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with the Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Vicineum; (4) Sesen Bio's clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (6) as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT HNST:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/the-honest-company-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20214&from=1
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Honest common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's May 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 15, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior to the Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), the Company's results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category; (2) at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:HYZN)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT HYZN:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/hyzon-motors-inc-f-k-a-decarbonization-plus-acquisition-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=20214&from=1
Class Period : February 9, 2021 - September 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 29, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667262/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-SESN-HNST-and-HYZN--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

