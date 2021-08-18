U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.67
    -0.79 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.30
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1707
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8410
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,801.19
    +105.83 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Lawsuits Filed Against SRAC, RKT and LOTZ - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SRAC:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/stable-road-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=18695&from=1

Class Period : October 7, 2020 - July 13, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 13, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Stable Road's acquistion target, Momentus's 2019 test of its key technology, a water plasma thruster, had failed to meet Momentus's own public and internal pre-launch criteria for success, and was conducted on a prototype that was not designed to generate commercially significant amounts of thrust; (b) the U.S. government had conveyed that it considered Momentus's Chief Executive Officer a national security threat, jeopardizing his continued leadership of Momentus and Momentus's launch schedule and business prospects; (c) consequently, the revenue projections and business and operational plans provided to investors regarding Momentus and the commercial viability and timeline of its products were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (d) Stable Road had failed to conduct appropriate due diligence of Momentus and its business operations and defendants had materially misrepresented the due diligence activities being conducted by Stable Road executives and its sponsor in connection with the merger.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT RKT:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/rocket-companies-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18695&from=1

Class Period : February 25, 2021 - May 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 30, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Rocket's gain on sale margins were contracting at the highest rate in two years as a result of increased competition among mortgage lenders, an unfavorable shift toward the lower margin Partner Network operating segment and compression in the price spread between the primary and secondary mortgage markets; (b) Rocket was engaged in a price war and battle for market share with its primary competitors in the wholesale market, which was further compressing margins in Rocket's Partner Network operating segment; (c) the adverse trends identified above were accelerating and, as a result, Rocket's gain on sale margins were on track to plummet at least 140 basis points in the first six months of 2021; (d) as a result of the above, the favorable market conditions that had preceded the Class Period and allowed Rocket to achieve historically high gain on sale margins had vanished as the Company's gain on sale margins had returned to levels not seen since the first quarter of 2019; (e) rather than remaining elevated due to surging demand, Rocket's Company-wide gain-on-sale margins had fallen materially below recent historical averages; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT LOTZ:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/carlotz-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18695&from=1

Class Period : December 30, 2020 - May 25, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 7, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to a surge in inventory during the second half of fiscal 2020, CarLotz was experiencing a "logjam" resulting in slower processing and higher days to sell; (2) as a result, the Company's gross profit per unit would be negatively impacted; (3) to minimize returns to the corporate vehicle sourcing partner responsible for more than 60% of CarLotz's inventory, the Company was offering aggressive pricing; (4) as a result, CarLotz's gross profit per unit forecast was likely inflated; (5) this Company's corporate vehicle sourcing partner would likely pause consignments to the Company due to market conditions, including increasing wholesale prices; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660439/Lawsuits-Filed-Against-SRAC-RKT-and-LOTZ--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's Q2 earnings report.

  • Robinhood announces Q2 earnings, boom in crypto trading

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Robinhood's first earnings report since going public.&nbsp;

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, August 18

    Stocks sank on Wednesday Wednesday, with investors digesting Federal Reserve meeting minutes that signaled officials were increasing discussions over the start of tapering their asset purchase program. Eric Lynch, managing director of Scharf Investments and Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Investment Group joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • This Company Might Cut Its Dividend, but Its Stock Could Soar

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell after its recent earnings report, along with a few other major announcements regarding large asset sales. Earnings did not show anything unexpected, and the company's announced divestitures were at good multiples, likely good news for the stock. While Lumen did not announce a dividend cut yet, even hinting at a potential cut made investors nervous, sending shares down.

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Cisco Stock Dips As Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance Shows A Slowdown

    Cisco stock slipped after earnings topped estimates but its full-year 2022 revenue guidance indicated a possible slowing in growth.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Minutes Reveal This Fear; Tesla Charges Up As Growth Stocks Lead; Apple Dips

    The Dow Jones slipped as Apple stock fell. Tesla stock charged higher. Lowe's stock surged on earnings. Nvidia earnings are due.

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Bounced Back Today

    After tumbling on Tuesday, shares of Canadian lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) bounced right back Wednesday, achieving an 11.3% gain as of 12:40 p.m. EDT today. Yesterday, I noted that Lithium Americas' decline seemed tied to notes from Bank of America warning of the potential for lithium prices to plateau. As electric vehicle (EV) news site Electrek reports today, Tesla has just confirmed that it plans to soon open its Supercharger network of charging stations to other manufacturers' EVs.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down over 1% after Fed minutes

    Wall Street's main indexes slid on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling over 1%, after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year." Stocks accelerated their declines late in the session, pushing the S&P 500 down about 1.8% from its record closing high after its second straight daily drop. Most S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with energy falling 2.4% and healthcare off 1.5%.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a selloff during the regular trading day, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • Why Sgoco Group Stock Exploded 75% Higher on Wednesday

    Sgoco Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), a small-cap conglomerate that operates in China, saw its stock soar on Wednesday on increased trading volume. On average, Sgoco Group stock gets bought and sold 327,000 times a day. There was no press release or earnings announcement from Sgoco Group that warranted this big move, so the likely suspects could be Wall Street Bets traders on Reddit, who have tried to push around this stock in the past.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Sells Off As Fed Moves To Exit; Nvidia, dLocal, Robinhood Earnings Late

    Stocks tumbled into the close amid Fed hints it'll start tapering bond buys this year. Nvidia and Robinhood led earnings late.