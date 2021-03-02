Lawsuits Filed Against SWI, QS and IQDNX - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SWI:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/solarwinds-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=13237&from=1
Class Period: October 18, 2018 - December 17, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 5, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran; (2) SolarWinds' update server had an easily accessible password of ‘solarwinds123'; (3) consequently, SolarWinds' customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer significant reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about SolarWinds's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:QS)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT QS:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/quantumscape-corporation-f-k-a-kensington-capital-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=13237&from=1
Class Period: November 27, 2020 - December 31, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company's purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) that the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ:IQDNX)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT IQDNX:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/infinity-q-diversified-alpha-fund-loss-submission-form/?id=13237&from=1
Class Period: December 21, 2018 - February 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Infinity Q's Chief Investment Officer made adjustments to certain parameters within the third-party pricing model that affected the valuation of the swaps held by the Fund; (2) consequently, Infinity Q would not be able to calculate NAV correctly; (3) as a result, the previously reported NAVs were unreliable; (4) because of the foregoing, the Fund would halt redemptions and liquidate its assets; and (5) as a result, the Prospectuses were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633037/Lawsuits-Filed-Against-SWI-QS-and-IQDNX--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims