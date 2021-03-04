LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST TCDA, APA and VLDR - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Class Period: September 4, 2019 - October 28, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tricida's NDA for veverimer was materially deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was foreseeably likely that the FDA would not accept the NDA for veverimer; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Class Period : September 7, 2016 - March 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 26, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (ii) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (iii) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Company's operations in the Permian Basin; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Class Period: November 9, 2020 - February 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Velodyne's directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company's officers and directors; (2) the Company was investigating the foregoing matters; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

