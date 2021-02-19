LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST TRIT, EH and FUBO - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE /February 18, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
Triterras, Inc., f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TRIT)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT TRIT:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/triterras-inc-f-k-a-netfin-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=13000&from=1
Class Period: August 20, 2020 - December 16, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the extent to which Company's revenue growth relied on Triterras' relationship with Rhodium to refer users to the Kratos platform; (2) that Rhodium faced significant financial liabilities that jeopardized its ability to continue as a going concern; (3) that, as a result, Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to the Company's Kratos platform; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Ehang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT EH:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ehang-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=13000&from=1
Class Period: December 12, 2019 - February 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North American for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; (ii) its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; (iii) EHang
has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; (iv) the Company's manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT FUBO:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/fubotv-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13000&from=1
Class Period: March 23, 2020 - January 4, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (ii) Fubo offering of products was subject to undisclosed cost escalations; (iii) Fubo could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its only sports wagering opportunity; (iv) Fubo's data and inventory was not differentiated to allow Fubo to achieve long-term advertising growth goals and forecasts; (v) Fubo's valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; (vi) the acquisition of Balto Sport did not provide the stated synergies, internal expertise, and did not expand the Company's addressable market into online sports wagering; and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law
