LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST UAVS, VRM and GOEV - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)
Class Period : September 3, 2019 - February 18, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 27, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon; (2) rather than correct the public's understanding about a partnership with Amazon, Defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about AgEagle's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)
Class Period : June 9, 2020 - March 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 21, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products; (2) as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels; (3) as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)
Class Period : August 18, 2020 - March 29, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 1, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's engineering services was not a viable business, would not provide meaningful revenue in 2021, and would not reduce operational risk; (ii) the Company would no longer be focused on its subscription-based business model; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
