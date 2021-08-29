U.S. markets closed

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST YMM, ARDX and PHG - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT YMM:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/full-truck-alliance-co-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=19085&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Full Truck's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Full Truck's June 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 10, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Full Truck's apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Chinese government; (2) the Chinese government would require Full Truck to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks"; (4) Full Truck needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ARDX:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ardelyx-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19085&from=1

Class Period : August 6, 2020 - July 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 28, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) the Company overstated the likelihood that tenapanor would be approved by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); and 2) Defendants possessed, were in control over, and as a result, knew that the data submitted to support the New Drug Application was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely that the FDA would not approve the drug.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT PHG:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/koninklijke-philips-n-v-loss-submission-form/?id=19085&from=1

Class Period : February 25, 2020 - June 11, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 15, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (ii) as a result, the Company's Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (iii) accordingly, the Company's sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (iv) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661850/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-YMM-ARDX-and-PHG--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

