LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST YMM, QFIN and CRMD - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT YMM :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/full-truck-alliance-co-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=18700&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Full Truck's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Full Truck's June 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 10, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Full Truck's apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Chinese government; (2) the Chinese government would require Full Truck to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks"; (4) Full Truck needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT QFIN :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/360-digitech-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18700&from=1

Class Period : April 29, 2021 - July 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 13, 2021

Story continues

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People's Republic of China laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CRMD :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cormedix-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18700&from=1

Class Period : July 8, 2020 - May 13, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 20, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to an investigational drug product, DefenCath's, manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the DefenCath new drug application for catheter-related bloodstream infections in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/660448/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-YMM-QFIN-and-CRMD--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims



