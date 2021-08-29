U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.48 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,430.41
    -550.40 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST YMM, YALA and PHG - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT YMM:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/full-truck-alliance-co-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=19071&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Full Truck's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Full Truck's June 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 10, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Full Truck's apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Chinese government; (2) the Chinese government would require Full Truck to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks"; (4) Full Truck needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT YALA:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/yalla-group-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=19071&from=1

Class Period : September 30, 2020 - August 9, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 12, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT PHG:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/koninklijke-philips-n-v-loss-submission-form/?id=19071&from=1

Class Period : February 25, 2020 - June 11, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 15, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (ii) as a result, the Company's Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (iii) accordingly, the Company's sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (iv) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661844/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-YMM-YALA-and-PHG--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • U.S. dollar offers clearest sign of what Wall Street really thinks about Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

    If there was any doubt that Federal Reserve Chairman's comments, delivered virtually at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, were being interpreted as dovish, the dollar's reaction should clear up any questions.

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • Theranos founder claims abuse by ex-boyfriend in fraud trial -court filings

    In court filings submitted more than 18 months ago, Holmes' lawyers said they planned to present evidence that Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani abused her emotionally and psychologically in a relationship that spanned more than a decade. Theranos, which Holmes founded in 2003 at the age of 19, collapsed in March 2018 when she, Balwani and the $9 billion company were charged with fraud by U.S. regulators. Theranos had made Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, a Silicon Valley star.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • 5 top stocks Warren Buffett recently sold — why he could be dead wrong

    Why the Oracle of Omaha might be wrong on these discarded stocks.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood -- the founder and CEO of Ark Invest -- has become a source of inspiration for many young investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about Cathie Wood tech stocks. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) made the list.

  • Palantir's Latest Move Is a Head-Scratcher

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp is certainly an unconventional executive. To date, Karp's eccentricities have worked well for Palantir. Palantir's second-quarter earnings were well-received by Wall Street.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Why Support.com Stock Skyrocketed Today

    In March, Support.com made public its intention to merge with Greenidge Generation Holdings, a vertically integrated power-generation and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining company. Then in July, Greenidge Generation announced its plans to build a new carbon-neutral Bitcoin mining operation in South Carolina.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: See 18 Companies Expecting Up To 747% Earnings Growth In Q3

    Led by Steel Dynamics, CROX stock and DOCU stock are also among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 747% growth in Q3.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Leap Upwards

    Markets have posted solid year-to-date gains, even as we see occasional daily – or even weekly – losses. The upward trend has pushed the S&P up 20% for the year, and the NASDAQ up 17%. The generally rising equity environment is opening up plenty of new opportunities for investors. Opportunities come in many shapes and sizes, including newly public companies. With markets rising, IPO activity has also increased. Just in the first half of this year, there were 1,070 IPOs which raised a collective

  • Will Pinterest Be Worth More Than Snap by 2030?

    The stock price of social media platform operator Snap (NYSE: SNAP) has staged a dramatic comeback in recent years. While the company struggled to manage competition with Facebook's Instagram in the period just after Snap's initial public offering in 2017, it soon figured out how to better drive revenue and daily active user (DAU) growth. Competing social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) had less-than-exciting stock performance following its IPO in April 2019, at least until the coronavirus pandemic was declared in March 2020.

  • Rivian Eyes Much Bigger Valuation — Topping GM's, Ford's — As First Deliveries Due Soon

    Rivian Automotive, the Amazon-backed EV pickup truck maker, has reportedly filed for an IPO and estimates a massive valuation.

  • The Stock Market Got the Green Light From Powell. Why It Keeps Hitting Record Highs.

    Speaking at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference, he said the central bank would probably start winding down its bond purchases by the end of the year, but that rate hikes wouldn’t be in the offing long time.

  • 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high-yield dividend stocks with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. Dividend stocks are among some of the most popular investment […]

  • Why Natural Gas Stocks Were on Fire Today

    Things weren't much different with providers of oil and gas drilling services: Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) and Transocean (NYSE: RIG) shares closed today up 9.9% and 10.2%, respectively. A storm is brewing, literally, just as the latest numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) suggest strong upside for natural gas prices.

  • Peloton Stock Dips: Is This a Buying Opportunity?

    It depends on how you view the company's recent price cut to its original Peloton bike. Here's what management has to say about the move.