Lawyer SEO Expert Qamar Zaman Interviews Digital PR Expert Rene Perras on KISS PR Subject Matter Experts Podcast
New York City, NY , Jan. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Perras uses his analogy from decades of experience, which he now applies to digital press communication. During the subject matter experts podcast hosted by KISS PR's Qamar Zaman, Canadian entrepreneur Rene Perras discussed the importance of the 5 W's of PR when writing press releases.
Zaman and Perras covered:
How to SEO PR and use search intent
How to write a press release
How to use Google Universal
How to pitch Journalist
Subject matter podcast host Qamar Zaman also asked Rene how agencies can take proper documentation from their clients prior to releasing any kind of news announcement.
About Digital PR Advisory of Rene Perras
Lawyer PR and digital marketing consultant Rene Perras specializes in PR advisory to many law firms and public companies.
About KISS PR Subject Matter Expert Podcast
Hosted by Lawyer Marketing and SEO Expert Qamar Zaman of KISS PR, a digital marketing agency that helps companies large and small law firms in the area of website design, SEO, conversion rate optimization and digital public relations.
