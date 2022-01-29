U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,897.59
    +972.01 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Lawyer SEO Expert Qamar Zaman Interviews Digital PR Expert Rene Perras on KISS PR Subject Matter Experts Podcast

KISS PR Digital Marketing
·1 min read

The KISS PR Subject Matter Experts Podcast featured an interview with Rene Perras who talks with KISS PR host Qamar Zaman about how law firms brands can leverage digital PR in 2022.

New York City, NY , Jan. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listen the full episode your favorites Podcast Channel

Perras uses his analogy from decades of experience, which he now applies to digital press communication. During the subject matter experts podcast hosted by KISS PR's Qamar Zaman, Canadian entrepreneur Rene Perras discussed the importance of the 5 W's of PR when writing press releases.

Zaman and Perras covered:

  • How to SEO PR and use search intent

  • How to write a press release

  • How to use Google Universal

  • How to pitch Journalist

  • Subject matter podcast host Qamar Zaman also asked Rene how agencies can take proper documentation from their clients prior to releasing any kind of news announcement.

About Digital PR Advisory of Rene Perras

Lawyer PR and digital marketing consultant Rene Perras specializes in PR advisory to many law firms and public companies.

About KISS PR Subject Matter Expert Podcast

Hosted by Lawyer Marketing and SEO Expert Qamar Zaman of KISS PR, a digital marketing agency that helps companies large and small law firms in the area of website design, SEO, conversion rate optimization and digital public relations.

Media Contact

Az@kisspr.com

KISS PR LinkedIn

KISS PR Facebook

Company: KISS PR
Phone: 9726462789



Recommended Stories

  • RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers

    Investors may soon be able to preserve their retirement war chest for longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for required minimum … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Electric car maker Lucid Group opens studio dealership in Newport Beach

    The Silicon Valley-based car maker, which builds its cars in Arizona, said the new location is in Fashion Island at 401 Newport Center Drive in Newport Beach.

  • Stocks Are on a Wild Ride. 20 Bargains to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Where Will Alphabet Be in 10 Years?

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, has generated a return of roughly 800% over the past 10 years for its investors -- more than doubling the NASDAQ's gain of nearly 400%. Alphabet also remained resilient throughout the pandemic, as the growth of its cloud business offset its temporary slowdown in ad sales. It also avoided a post-lockdown slowdown as its advertising and cloud businesses grew in tandem.

  • Don't let the volatile stock market rattle your retirement savings plan

    For advice on how to weather whipsawing markets and manage retirement savings, I asked a handful of investing pros.

  • Berkshire Hathaway says it has added 12,000 jobs

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, said on Friday its workforce has grown by about 12,000, recovering some jobs it lost earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. Berkshire had shed more than 31,000 jobs in 2020 as economies slumped and demand for many goods and services fell. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to Buffett's assistant.

  • Apple Is the Greatest: Here's How to Trade It Now

    As AAPL reported stellar earnings, it boasted a new record installed base across every major product line as well as every geographical region.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock Is Well Worth Watching Ahead of Q4 Earnings

    Exxon Mobil will benefit from rising oil and gas prices in the fourth quarter.

  • U.S. Steel CEO Sees Prices Stabilizing After Recent Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp.’s boss says those betting on a further drop in steel prices are likely to be disappointed.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapWall Street Briefed by Biden Team on Possible Russia SanctionsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandChief Executive Officer D

  • National Black Farmers Association President Criticizes PepsiCo Failing To Contract Black Farmers

    A year after entering negotiations and even making a verbal commitment to work with Black farmers, the president of the NBFA says PepsiCo is still only sourcing products from white farmers

  • Top Growth Stocks for February 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    After all, you could be retired for 25 to 30 years or more, and over such a long time frame, it would be good to have at least some, if not much, of your portfolio in the kind of asset that's arguably the best at building wealth. Just about everyone is familiar with Walmart (NYSE: WMT). Despite its massive size, Walmart is still capable of growing at a respectable clip: In its fiscal third quarter, sales at stores open for more than a year jumped by 9% year over year, with grocery sales rising by 10% as the discounter took market share from traditional supermarkets.

  • U.S., EU Sanctions on Russia Could Ensnarl Western Oil Companies

    Washington and Brussels aren’t targeting oil or gas exports, but broader restrictions could still hit firms with big business in Russia.

  • Ford, GM juggle today's challenges with tomorrow's promises

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are expected to report next week they turned solid profits for the last quarter of 2021, but rarely has past performance mattered less to investors. The two Detroit automakers are in mid-leap between a combustion-powered present, and a future they have promised will be defined by electric vehicles and software-powered services. Both companies have mapped out multibillion-dollar investments in new North American electric vehicle and battery factories, aimed at challenging Tesla Inc and a flock of smaller EV startups in the still-tiny market.

  • Google Pours $1 Billion in India’s Second-Largest Phone Operator

    (Bloomberg) -- Google will invest as much as $1 billion in India’s second-largest mobile phone operator, as firms race to offer inexpensive data and digital offerings in the only billion-people-plus market still open to foreign companies.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Mar

  • Apple’s Blowout Earnings Lift These Supplier Stocks

    Apple ‘s blowout earnings have had a positive knock-on effect for other companies, boosting shares in the tech giant’s suppliers amid signs that supply-chain woes have eased. Apple (ticker: AAPL), the world’s most valuable public company, reported sales and earnings well ahead of Wall Street’s expectations late Thursday, driven by sales of the iPhone as well as surprisingly good results in its services business. Earnings per share of $2.10 firmly beat expectations for $1.90.

  • McDonald's Crosses $10 Billion in Annual Income

    McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) rebound is still in full swing. The fast-food titan this week announced fourth-quarter earnings results that included record sales growth as it bounced back from its pandemic-related slump in 2020. Investors were worried that the latest coronavirus variant might disrupt McDonald's growth rebound, but that fear was overblown.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg — Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Charles Schwab CEO sees bank lending as a huge growth opportunity

    The CEO is also keeping the door open for new acquisitions, saying: "We consider everything, but we do have a fairly high criteria for transactions."

  • Shopify Denies Allegations in Textbook Pirating Lawsuit

    The e-commerce company said it isn’t liable for copyright infringement by sellers and has responded to takedown requests.