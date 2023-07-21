Lawyers who work from home too often denied bonuses by City firm

Employees must spend at least three days a week in one of Osborne Clarke’s offices or with clients if they want to be eligible for future bonuses.

Lawyers who work from home more than two days a week will be denied bonuses under a new policy introduced by a City firm.

Graham de Guise, chief people officer, said: “To be considered for a bonus in 2024 and beyond, our people will normally need to reach our minimum expectations across a number of areas.”

This includes being in the office “more often than not”, he added.

Workers who meet minimum office attendance requirements will be eligible to a bonus worth up to 20pc of their salary and a discretionary “long-term incentive plan” which pays out a 40pc bonus across three years, if they meet certain requirements.

Workers hoping to be considered for such bonuses must also meet other minimum requirements, including completing mandatory training and contributing to firm-wide initiatives.

Osborne Clarke also shared out firm profits to certain employees last month in payments of at least £2,000 each.

However, Osborne Clarke will make exceptions for those with “valid reasons” for not returning to the office, legal news blog RollOnFriday first reported.

Mr de Guise said: “We also appreciate there are a number of valid reasons this isn’t always possible and we will always take these into full consideration when making decisions on bonus eligibility.”

He added that the benefits of in-person working also included “building and maintaining relationships, collaboration, sparking ideas and learning from each other as well as preserving our unique culture”.

It comes after a string of City firms ordered staff back to their desks as firms rethink their work from home rules following the pandemic.

City law firm Skadden increased its office attendance requirement from three days to four days, with Friday reserved for flexible working.

Investec, Lloyds Banking Group and BlackRock have also all told their employees that they must return to the workplace more frequently.

JP Morgan threatened to punish investment bankers who failed to meet their office minimum attendance targets of three days a week, and asked senior staff “lead by example” and come into the office five days a week.

Last month, HSBC announced plans to leave its 45-storey skyscraper in Canary Wharf as part of broader efforts to reduce office space amid struggles to return its office footfall to pre-pandemic levels.

