Laxis empowers professionals to focus attention on conversations rather than note-taking in Webex meetings

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laxis, the AI meeting assistant and conversational intelligence company announces its direct integration with Webex by Cisco to support business professionals who want to have more productive meetings in today’s hybrid work environments.



As businesses continue to find ways to support remote and hybrid environments, business professionals are permanently spending more time in online meetings. However, these video meetings can lead to fatigue, reduced responsiveness, and overall make meetings unproductive.

Laxis is embedded natively inside Webex to help people be more engaged in meetings and will be available on the Webex App Hub. With Laxis, Webex users can easily set pre-meeting topics and agendas, take and highlight notes during meetings, take notes with a single click, and get valuable conversation insights after the meeting. Users can also collaborate with their teammates to edit and share meeting memos and action items. Anyone who wants Webex meetings to be more productive can benefit from Laxis.

Eric Xiao, Founder and CEO at Laxis remarks: "Our goal is to provide an AI meeting assistant for every working professional that allows them to engage and enjoy meetings again. We want to help people focus on having meaningful conversations and building great relationships, rather than taking notes."

"The Webex Platform enables a rich ecosystem of third-party partners to create valuable and engaging experiences for our customers,” said Jason Copeland, VP Product, Webex Platform. “The Laxis approach to conversational insights is now available to customers via the Webex App Hub."

About Laxis

Laxis is an innovative software provider specializing in AI meeting assistants. It is integrated with Webex, Zoom, and Google Meet for online meetings. It also provides a mobile app for in person meetings. By utilizing cutting edge AI technologies, Laxis, Learn more at laxis.com

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex works with the world’s leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e48cd74f-8b99-4193-8146-74366bce1b5b

