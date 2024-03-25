Layer-2 Blast’s DeFi Farming Game Crypto Valleys Surge in Popularity

Blast, an Ethereum layer-2 blockchain, is witnessing a surge in gaming activity, particularly from a game called Crypto Valleys.

Crypto Valleys shares some similarities with the once-popular farming game DeFi Kingdoms. Crypto Valleys, in its initial version, is primarily focused on attracting DeFi enthusiasts. The web-based game allows players to purchase NFT-based seeds using the game's YIELD token, plant them, and harvest the produce to earn additional YIELD. The process can be repeated for continuous gains, creating a simple and streamlined experience.

To add excitement, Crypto Valleys incorporates "gacha" elements, which involve NFT seed packs with randomized contents. Similar to loot boxes in various games, these seed packs offer rewards that range from common to extravagant.

The allure of potential high YIELD gains from seed packs has attracted a surge in players, with Crypto Valleys' YIELD token becoming the most-traded token on Blast. Over the past 24 hours, it recorded approximately $8.1 million worth of trading volume. The token's price experienced a pump to around $15.6 currently, and is valued at a market cap of $93.6 million.

Crypto Valleys has also distributed a collection of 1,500 character NFTs for free minting. These assets are now valued at approximately 0.47 ETH ($1,641) on the secondary market. Additionally, players can earn "Blast Gold," special points that contribute to an upcoming Blast network token airdrop for users.