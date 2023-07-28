Layne's Chicken explains Lubbock expansion, search for franchisee

A person dips chicken from Layne's Chicken Fingers into sauce.

A relatively new chicken franchise is hoping to swoop in to Lubbock soon, if they can find a franchisee.

Layne's Chicken Fingers began in College Station in 1994, but only started franchising in 2021. They have locations in the areas of Dallas-Fort Worth, College Station and Houston.

"As we've grown from Houston to Dallas to down in the valley, word is getting out about our franchising," said Garrett Reed, CEO. "We've wanted to be in Lubbock for a long time, and now we're starting to look and push in that area."

Several Lubbockites reached out to Layne's Chicken to express their interest in getting a location in the Hub City. As more people came forward, the leadership decided to announce that they would begin accepting franchising applications.

"We're extremely particular about who we partner with," Reed said. "Of the people that request to be franchisees, we probably accept about five percent."

When searching for a franchisee, there are several factors Layne's looks at:

Local to the market.

Experience with operating restaurants.

Financially capable.

Affinity and passion for the brand.

"Are they just doing this to invest, to add this to their portfolio?" Reed said. "We get that a lot. We're not necessarily looking for a franchisee who works in the store every day. We want somebody that values hard work, loves chicken fingers, and their employees."

Layne's Chicken Fingers is a Texas-based chicken franchise.

The process to become a franchisee takes time. There will be many phone calls and visits before an agreement is signed.

"It really comes down to relationships," Reed said. "It's easy after that."

The team will continue to help support and train the franchisee and their team as the process moves forward. Once an agreement is signed, doors could open on a new location within six and 18 months, depending on location availability.

"There is someone from our team with (the franchisee) for every step," said Samir Wattar, COO. "It's kind of a relay race. Our goal is to open successful franchisees. We're here to grow the brand and make it one of the top brands in the country."

Story continues

Layne's will also send people to help for the weeks before and after the opening.

"We go back there all the time, until we feel like they really got it down," Reed said. "Then we will do our scheduled visits and updates on training."

As for the food, Reed and Wattar said Layne's prides itself on offering the highest quality.

"There's a lot of chicken fingers out there," Reed said. "We sell chicken tenders, which is actually the particular part of the chicken that is the highest quality. If you want an association, it's the filet mignon."

If a franchisee for Lubbock is found, Reed and Wattar hope people will enjoy the made-to-order chicken, french fries, sandwiches and freshly-made sauces. Locations also offer milkshakes and cookies.

"It is extremely high quality," Reed said. "It's a step above fast food, but it is fast and inexpensive for the product you are getting."

People can keep up with Layne's Chicken, and look into franchising, at layneschickenfingers.com.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Layne's Chicken explains Lubbock expansion, search for franchisee