U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,393.66
    -65.79 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.76
    -368.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,174.65
    -278.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.46
    -46.72 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.56
    -0.23 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.80
    +5.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3033
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2780
    -0.0780 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,370.97
    -1,032.12 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.15
    -22.77 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

After layoffs, Flockjay lands on a new SaaS-y vision for tech sales

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

Months after cutting half its staff, edtech startup Flockjay has landed on a new vision for how to disrupt tech sales: start from the inside, out. The startup is building Flockjay Elevate, a platform for sales teams to use within their companies to get better at their jobs.

The Elevate platform has a host of different features, from a live feed that highlights wins and losses, to a library of best practices, to an analytics layer that communicates impact. It’s meant to be a spot where sales development leaders, sales managers and sales development representatives can all congregate their internal communications.

Flockjay’s new product, a B2B SaaS tool, may feel like a huge leap from where it started in the world of edtech. CEO Shaan Hathiramani thinks it's a bet on a belief that he learned the hard way: alumni support -- and keeping bootcamp graduates placed in the sales jobs they’ve broken into -- is one of the biggest responsibilities tech bootcamps need to answer.

Flockjay, which graduated from Y Combinator in 2019, started as an on ramp people could use to break into tech careers. The flagship product was a 10-week sales training bootcamp that then placed graduates into sales jobs. At one point, roughly 40% of Flockjay students didn’t have a four-year college degree; half of the students identified as female or nonbinary, and half of the company’s students identified as Black or Hispanic.

The company most recently raised venture funding in an $11 million Series A in January 2021, per Crunchbase data. Eventually, Hathiramani said, the growth pace made it feel like Flockjay was “running about six or seven businesses at once.” He went on to say that the team was running an admissions and selection business, a training business, a coaching and placement business, and an alumni community, something that caused burnout among the less than 100-person team.

More problematic, perhaps, was the fact that Flockjay was not “growing at the speed that you want it too.” More specifically, Flockjay was good at setting people up for initial success, but when they got placed into a company, they weren't thriving amid a distributed workforce. Sales roles more broadly deal with high attrition, Hathiramani added.

“We needed to hit pause and I had to make some really hard decisions about what I felt would future-proof the business, and I wanted to do it at a point in our business that wasn’t ignorant of those forces, but early.” The company’s subsequent layoffs not only came at the cost of the 30 to 45 people who lost employment, but also to the diverse customer-base that Flockjay had spent years building up.

Failure is complex, especially in the world of startups

Fast-forward; Hathiramani said that his board of directors was on board with the eventual pivot -- even if it was one of the more unconventional conversations he's had with them to date.

“If you really are serious about the mission, don't fall in love with the solution, fall in love with the problem,” he said.

Flockjay’s new business wants to disrupt silos the team learned about when in the bootcamp world, such as low participation rates with learning modules and the lack of impact with Slack chatter, where Hathiramani says “great ideas go to die.” By making sales teams more collaborative across different mediums, he thinks he can empower those who break in to stay there longer. Put differently, he wants to centralize everyone’s strengths within a team, build best practices and create a safer, more useful space than other communications tools.

Image Credits: Flockjay

“If I'm new to an organization, whether I'm an account executive or SDR, or if I'm up for a performance improvement plan, I now have the cheat codes,” he said. “I now can tap into that and come back from them in a way that wasn't possible.”

The competition among B2B enterprise sales tools is steep. In January, Atrium landed millions to help sales teams meet their quotas through better data analytics. After raising $16 million in Series A funding last April, Databook, an AI-powered consultative sales intelligence company, landed $50 million in Series B funding in February. Apollo.io is developing sales intelligence and engagement software for business-to-business companies.

Hathiramani asserts that customers say even Salesforce and Microsoft don’t have truly collaborative tools to help sales teams, so he’s confident that there’s enough room even in the glaringly fragmented market. The real differentiator I see, though, is a pivot that comes from a tough reality check and shifted perspective on how to build.

Join the tens of thousands of people who subscribe to my newsletter Startups Weekly. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Recommended Stories

  • California biotech company Exelixis to set up major hub in Philadelphia area, hire hundreds

    The company selected the Philadelphia area over Boston and expects to hire several hundred employees locally.

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkr

  • Top Financial Stocks for May 2022

    The financial sector is composed of companies that offer services including loans, savings, insurance, payment services, and money management for individuals and firms. Financial sector stocks include a wide range of companies involved in retail and commercial banking, accounting, insurance, asset management, credit cards, and brokerage. Well-known companies in the sector include Wells Fargo & Co., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Morgan Stanley.

  • Old Navy CEO abruptly exits as Gap Inc. lowers quarterly forecast

    Gap Inc. announced Thursday that Nancy Green, CEO and president of the company's largest brand, Old Navy, is departing this week after just over two years in the role. In the same announcement, San Francisco-based Gap said it is adjusting its first fiscal quarter sales growth guidance, forecasting a steeper year-over-year decline of low- to mid-teens compared with the initial guidance of mid- to high- single digit declines. The company also said it will be taking a "more aggressive approach" to assortment balancing that will result in increased promotional levels at Old Navy in particular.

  • CULT Food Science Appoints Lejjy Gafour as CEO

    CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTCQB: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Lejjy Gafour as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective April 20, 2022. The promotion of Mr. Gafour from Pres

  • AcuityAds Announces Intention to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid As Well As Adoption of Advance Notice By-Law

    AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (Nasdaq: ATY) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a digital advertising technology leader that provides targeted media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising channels, announced today that the Company intends to make a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 5,350,000 common shares of the Company, and that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has adopted an advance notice by-law.

  • Lukoil's Alekperov, supporter of Russia-OPEC ties, resigns

    Lukoil did not say why Alekperov, 71, resigned or who would take over. Britain imposed an asset freeze and travel ban on Alekperov last week as part of sanctions over Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

  • Marta Hall steps down from sensor maker Velodyne's board

    Velodyne had last year removed David Hall as chairman and Marta as marketing chief for lack of honesty - a charge Marta said the couple was not allowed to rebut in a board meeting she described as an "ambush". "Ms. Hall and her husband have repeatedly criticized the Board and management and voiced her concerns about her considerable differences of opinion with certain board members and management," Velodyne Lidar said in a filing on Thursday.

  • Battery-maker Microvast shakes up leadership team with new CFO, president

    The battery-maker saw sales increase after going public in 2021 but also faced increasing expenses and industry-wide supply chain constraints for raw materials and semiconductors.

  • Nidec's founder returns as CEO after profit miss

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The founder of Nidec Corp is returning to the role of CEO less than a year after relinquishing it, the Japanese electric motor maker said on Thursday, as it reported quarterly earnings that missed expectations. Shigenobu Nagamori, who founded Nidec in 1973 and is also its chairman, will replace Jun Seki, who is returning to the position of chief operating officer with immediate effect. "In times like these, I, as the founder of the company who knows everything, will take the lead in the short term to further improve business performance."

  • Is Now The Time To Put Regional Management (NYSE:RM) On Your Watchlist?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Here's What Vista Outdoor Inc.'s (NYSE:VSTO) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    The big shareholder groups in Vista Outdoor Inc. ( NYSE:VSTO ) have power over the company. Institutions often own...

  • AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP TO HOST ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING ON MAY 11, 2022

    American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP", "the Company") (TSX: HOT.UN) (TSX: HOT.U) (TSX: HOT.DB.V) announces today that it will host its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders (the "Meeting") in a hybrid (teleconference and in-person) format on May 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Time).

  • Former Moog exec tapped to lead Servotronics – and no, he’s not a Trbovich

    The new CEO will join a company with strong operating performance and major questions regarding shareholder value.

  • Warren Buffett Has Been Berkshire’s Chairman for 52 Years. Calpers Wants Him Replaced.

    The state public pension fund has more than $450 billion in assets under management and about $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares.

  • Only 8 CEOs Own Decent Chunks Of Their Companies' Stock

    Elon Musk likes to criticize Twitter's board for not owning much stock. And they don't. But the same criticism applies to most S&P 500 CEOs.

  • Activision Blizzard will add two women to its board, sources say

    Activision Blizzard, a video game company whose alleged toxic "bro" culture has been the subject of lawsuits, plans to add two more women to its board of directors in the next few months. Sources told Axios that Lulu Cheng Meservey, vice president of communications at Washington, D.

  • San Fran Federal Reserve President on how to slow the rate of inflation

    Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President and CEO Mary Daly joined Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung to talk inflation and what the Federal Reserve plans to do about it in its upcoming meetings.

  • California's biggest pension fund takes aim at Warren Buffett

    The major California investor is also withholding votes in the re-election of two directors on Berkshire Hathaway's board.

  • SFAA Elects Board of Directors, New Chair, and Officers

    Thanks Industry Veterans for Their Leadership and Contributions