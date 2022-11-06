U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6400
    -1.5240 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,236.40
    -7.16 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Layoffs, tight deadlines, and working around the clock: Inside Elon Musk's new culture at Twitter

Matt Turner,Hallam Bullock,Jordan Parker Erb,Lisa Ryan,Hilary Brueck
·4 min read

Hi, welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories. I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider.

On the agenda today:

But first: Daylight-saving time ended today — and clocks fell back an hour. But some doctors say it's time to abolish the practice once and for all. Below, our health correspondent Hilary Brueck takes us inside the debate.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here.  Download Insider's app here.

The case against daylight-saving time

A tourist photographs the sunrise in Lisbon, Portugal, ranked as the top city in the world for remote workers.
A tourist photographs the sunrise in Lisbon, Portugal, ranked as the top city in the world for remote workers.

A tourist photographs the sunrise in Lisbon, Portugal, ranked as the top city in the world for remote workers.Marco Bottigelli/Getty Images

It's the November tradition everybody loves to hate, Insider's Hilary Brueck writes. Today, we're turning back the clocks, putting an end to daylight-saving time for the year. Evenings will get darker earlier, reminding us winter's almost here.

Senators on both sides of the political aisle want to do away with this annual switch back to standard time — and make daylight-saving time permanent in the spring.

Sleep experts, however, say that's the wrong way to go about ending clock switching. It turns out that standard time is great for our bodies. By losing a little light in the evening, we're gaining sunshine in the morning, properly aligning our devices with our biological clocks.

Why doctors are ready to ditch daylight-saving time — for good.

Now, on to this week's top stories.

The conflict between Twitter's old guard and new owner

Elon Musk in front of Twitter birds.
Elon Musk in front of Twitter birds.

Patrick Pleul/Getty Images; Vicky Leta/Insider

Late Thursday, Elon Musk began his much-anticipated mass layoffs at Twitter. Staff flocked to social media to share the news that they'd been let go — including an eight-month-pregnant staffer who said she was locked out of her company laptop. The layoffs are part of a new culture that Musk has unleashed at the company.

Speaking with Insider, one employee said that up until all the "drama" around the sale, "there was a staff hierarchy, to be sure, but the culture was quite democratic," with an emphasis on "genuine transparency." But now, this person said, the company's new workaholic culture is "psychologically unsafe" and has "Elon's stamp all over it."

Go inside the culture war at Twitter.

China is blowing up its own economy

Xi Jinping driving a car into flames with a globe in the passengers seat
Xi Jinping driving a car into flames with a globe in the passengers seat

Ju Peng/Xinhua via Getty Images; iStock; Rebecca Zisser/Insider

China, as we knew it, is no more, Insider's Linette Lopez writes. And the new one is more dangerous than we've ever seen.

The country with a fast-growing economy is gone, leaving behind a nation with withering wealth and an increasingly authoritarian government controlled by President Xi Jinping.

China is witnessing a teetering property sector and an aging population, but these aren't just local threats — they could have significant ramifications for the rest of the world.

How China could bring down the entire global economy.

Wall Street's most exclusive club is about to get more members 

David Solomon goldman sachs
David Solomon goldman sachs

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs is gearing up to invite a select group of employees to become partners. If you're one of the lucky few who get the phone call, you can look forward to a slew of perks, including a salary of about $1 million, a share of a special bonus pool, and access to fee-free investment funds.

What happens when you're made a Goldman partner.

Gen Z's had enough

illustration of a bright pink gen z woman sitting in a gray cubicle holding up a cellphone screen that reads &quot;enough is enough&quot;
illustration of a bright pink gen z woman sitting in a gray cubicle holding up a cellphone screen that reads "enough is enough"

Marianne Ayala/Insider

Contrary to what the internet says, Gen Z workers aren't lazy, entitled, or looking to slack off — they're simply choosing to reject some of the practices that previous generations were forced to accept.

Surveys have found that Gen Zers are less likely than their elders to go along with long hours, overbearing bosses, or a lack of boundaries between the personal and the professional. Put simply, they want something better than previous generations had and aren't afraid to seek it out.

How Gen Z is shaping the workplace.

This week's quote:

"When I talk to these same patients after height-lengthening surgery, they feel like they're on the same playing field with everyone else. They're happier, they have a lot more confidence, and they feel like they're able to conquer a lot more than before."

  • Shahab Mahboubian, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in limb-lengthening surgeries. Read his story here.

More of this week's top reads:

Plus: Keep updated with the latest business news throughout your weekdays by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here tomorrow.

Curated by Matt Turner. Edited by Jordan Parker Erb, Hallam Bullock, and Lisa Ryan. Sign up for more Insider newsletters here.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk says Twitter revenue dropped amid advertiser pullouts

    Tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to detail the circumstances surrounding Twitter's revenue concerns announced via a tweet by Elon Musk, in addition to looking at Twitter's mass layoffs, advertiser pauses on the platform, and the outlook for the gaming industry heading into the holiday shopping season.

  • Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review

    Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. “The security environment in the East and South China seas, especially around Japan, is increasingly becoming more severe,” Kishida said, noting North Korea's increased missile firings, including one that flew over Japan last month, and growing concern about the impact in Asia of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Fate of management at Japan's Toshiba a cause of friction for bidders and banks, sources say

    Disagreement over whether to keep Toshiba Corp's management following a potential buyout caused friction between two of its suitors and is now stoking concern among banks, sources said, further complicating an already uncertain process. Japan Industrial Partners, the private equity firm since selected by Toshiba as a preferred bidder, originally teamed up with state-backed fund Japan Investment Corp in a first round of bidding earlier this year. Differences over JIP's plan to retain Toshiba CEO Taro Shimada and his team were a source of friction between the two bidders, according to two sources familiar with the talks.

  • As The Portugal Government Considers Ending The Golden Visa Program, Idealhomes Has Published A Detailed Guide On How To Still Benefit From The Golden Visa Program

    An information-packed guide by Ideal Homes is published to help people understand the benefits of the Golden Visa Program in Portugal.

  • Biden's Graphite Headscratcher

    The Biden administration’s plans to boost manufacturing of electric vehicles may face a big bump in the road—and that bump is made of graphite. Both E&E News and Marketplace reported this week on how the coming electric vehicle revolution will supercharge the demand for the mineral.

  • Lee Child: ‘I told Harvey Weinstein, f---- you, I’m from Birmingham, you have no idea what tough is’

    After 25 years, more than 200 million books sold, countless corpses and hundreds of thousands of clipped sentences, thriller writer Lee Child is retiring. The new Jack Reacher novel he is writing, which he began on September 1, just like he has every year since 1995, will be his last. His younger brother Andrew, who is a co-author on the current novel and has shared the credits with Lee on a total of three Reacher books so far, will take over the saga from now on. Lee is holstering his typing fi

  • Dying is Easier than Loving by Ahmet Altan review: an epic of war and desire from Turkey’s Tolstoy

    The journalist Ahmet Altan, who was imprisoned following a failed coup in Turkey in 2016, and released last year, is probably best known for his prison memoir, I Will Never See the World Again (2019). But the year before he was arrested, Altan published in Turkish this third volume of his magnificent Ottoman Quartet – historical novels that chart the end of the Ottoman Empire – now translated into English with handsome ease by Brendan Freely. Like its predecessors, Dying is Easier than Loving (w

  • Permian Basin Fuels New Texas Oil Boom, Lifting Shale Oil Stocks Near Buy Points

    Shale oil stocks are approaching buy points as these companies reinvest in shale oil production in the Permian Basin.

  • News and analysis for those planning for or living in retirement

    Dramatically improving the pay and status of direct care workers may be a good place to start. According to U.S. News & World Report, the 2022–23 ranking of best places to retire in the United States, Pennsylvania earned three of the top five spots, surpassing Florida in overall top 10 appearances.

  • DraftKings Reports Higher Revenue for Start of Football Season

    Online sports-betting company DraftKings posted higher-than-expected revenue for the start of this year’s football season and said its customer base continued to grow amid competition for gamblers. Strong customer acquisition and retention, expansion into new states, such as Kansas, and reduced customer promotions fueled the growth, the company said. Sports-betting operators have also won more from customers’ bets this National Football League season because the outcomes of games have favored the sportsbooks.

  • Eversource Energy (ES) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat

    Eversource Energy's (ES) third-quarter earnings were lower than expected. ES reiterated its long-term capital expenditure guidance of $18.1 billion to further strengthen its operations.

  • Buying Conflict-Free Tin and Coltan Out of Congo Just Got Harder

    (Bloomberg) -- Buying tin, tantalum and tungsten that doesn’t support violence in central Africa has become more complicated after an industry-led program monitoring the supply chains downgraded its relationship with the region’s main mineral-tracking group. Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyChina to ‘Unswervingly’ Keep to Covid Zero Policy, Dashing HopesPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record

  • Stocks Halt Rout With Dollar Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose, with traders weighing mixed jobs figures and awaiting next week’s inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve would be able slow down its pace of rate hikes.The S&P 500 halted a four-day slide. The dollar slumped the most since March 2020. Two-year US yields, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, reversed course and came down.Fed fund futures are leaning toward pricing a 50-basis-point hike in December, with the peak around 5.1% next year. O

  • Biden Feud With Big Oil Ratchets Up Just as World Needs More US Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- As October drew to a close, the White House saw another potential energy flash point on the horizon.Diesel and heating oil inventories in the US Northeast were getting worryingly low. Officials swung into action, organizing a series of calls between Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and several of the country’s biggest oil refiners to discuss strategies to boost stockpiles. The tone was cordial, according to people with knowledge of the conversations.But the very next working day

  • Ex-MoviePass Executives Are Charged in Securities Fraud Case

    The two men are accused of engaging in a fraudulent scheme to inflate the parent company’s stock and attract new shareholders.

  • Oil futures settle higher, with U.S. oil prices topping $90 to end at 4 week high

    Oil futures rallied on Friday, with U.S. oil prices ending at their highest in about four weeks, on expectations that China may ease its COVID restrictions. “Chinese crude demand has been capped and if that roars back,” that could send oil prices higher regardless of global economic slowdown fears, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “There are too many geopolitical risks on the table that should keep oil’s trajectory higher,” he said, and if the dollar continues to slide here, oil’s strength could be “relentless.”

  • FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, FREYR Battery (FREY) closed at $12.80, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day.

  • Funko stock cut in half as earnings shrink and holiday forecast calls for no growth

    Funko Inc. shares are on track to lose half their value Friday, after the company known for its Pop line of collectible figurines detailed a surprising earnings decline and slashed its annual forecast ahead of the holiday season.

  • Hurry! 7 Pitiful Stocks to Sell Before 2022 Ends

    When it comes to certain stocks to sell, being overly optimistic can become a liability. No, this is not a popular topic by any means, usually arousing anger among the investing faithful. However, everyone must realize that when it comes to money, it’s best to look out for number one. And if that means dumping shares, so be it. To lessen the possible guilt associated with targeting stocks to sell, the matter has been forced out of our hands. With the Federal Reserve committed to its hawkish mone

  • Historically Bullish Fourth Quarter Living Up to the Hype

    In addition to the usual strength in the last quarter of the year, Bryan Hayes notes a specific calendar anomaly that could bring even more profit to your portfolio. Learn all about this positive seasonality currently underway and how you can take advantage.