Layover in Nashville? Where Nashville airport ranks compared to other major US airports

If you're traveling vast distances, chances are you will experience a layover.

No matter if its a brief or extended period of time in between flights, the amenities and services offered at an airport can impact whether or not the experience is an enjoyable or negative one.

MarketWatch Guides recently analyzed data across nearly 20 metrics to determine which major U.S. airports are best for layovers whether you’re a frequent flier or traveling with family.

Read ahead to see which airports ranked the best for layovers and how BNA ranked.

Top 10 best airports for layovers

George Bush Intercontinental Airport Washington Dulles International Airport Logan International Airport Detroit Metropolitan Airport Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Tampa International Airport Denver International Airport John F. Kennedy International Airport Salt Lake City International Airport

10 Worst airports for layovers

Orlando International Airport

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Midway International Airport

O'Hare International Airport

Newark Liberty International Airport

San Francisco International Airport

San Diego International Airport

Nashville International Airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

Other Nashville International Airport findings

When it came to best airports for layovers for frequent fliers, BNA ranked as number 23 and when determining the best airports for layovers for families, BNA ranked as number 19.

When looking at BNA's overall data and scores, it appears that the biggest issues are seating and lounges. Airport officials have yet to respond to request for comments.

What's new at Nashville International Airport?

In September, the new main terminal marketplace with 15 new concessions and an international arrival facilities opened. A month later, the new eight-gate satellite concourse had its soft opening.

Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport, said the opening of the new satellite concourse was a milestone for the airport as they continue to work to accommodate the exponential growth while simultaneously enhancing the passenger experience.

"As we continue to work towards building a world-class airport for a world-class city, we are excited for our passengers to experience the newest addition to BNA," he said.

In December, the first terminal hotel, a nine-story Hilton, will open above one of three new terminal parking garages.

The next phase of BNA redevelopment, called New Horizon, includes the expansion of concourses D and A to add more gates, a new cargo and freight shipping facility and terminal roadway improvements estimated at $1.4 billion.

Airport officials are now planning beyond New Horizon, with the goal of building a second terminal.

Methodology

To determine the best airports for layovers, MarketWatch analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the New York and New Jersey Port Authority, individual airport websites, and SkyTrax across 29 airports considered “major” by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The airports where then ranked across various metrics including food and dining options per 100 people per hour, cleanliness of public areas rating, access to power or charging points rating and others.

To view the entire list of metrics or to learn more about the study, visit marketwatch.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How Nashville airport ranks among other US airports for layovers