LAZ Parking Announces National Job Fair On September 15th In 20 Cities With 3,500 Open Positions
HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAZ Parking is excited to announce they will be having a national job fair across 20 cities over 15 states with 3,500 job opportunities scheduled for September 15, 2021. Founder and CEO Alan Lazowski says, "LAZ is grateful to people across the country that are interested in learning about LAZ Parking and contributing to our amazing team. We also want to thank all the job fair hosts across the country for their hard work and dedication."
Head of People & Culture at LAZ Parking, Eric Daigle, adds, "Every day that new people join our work family, we are living the first part of our mission to create opportunities for employees. This national job fair is terrific for people who are looking to find a new position with a great company. We can't wait to welcome hundreds of new LAZ Parking employees across the United States on September 15th."
LAZ Parking is the largest and fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, CT, in 1981, with four decades of experience providing best-in-class parking management and transportation services, LAZ operates over 1.2 million parking spaces across the country in over 3,200 locations in 35 states and 444 cities. Over the past decade, LAZ has led the industry with business intelligence, remote monitoring, eCommerce solutions, and most recently launched its Proximity On-Demand Services – "LAZ PODS". Leveraging their national real estate parking network through connected tech enabled solutions, LAZ PODS includes EV charging, micro warehousing, last mile logistics, and ghost kitchens. LAZ works across various industries, including hospitality, commercial, healthcare, airports, transportation, universities, government, retail, events, residentials, and shuttle services. LAZ is a people first, conscious capitalist company that believes in elevating humanity through business. Additional information can be found at www.lazparking.com.
Below is a list of the states and cities that will be hosting a job fair. Visit this link to learn more info on the job fair in your city: https://interviewdays.indeed.com/hd/e2c91dbc-38c2-4057-abbe-15918c0d5ff1.
California San Diego, Costa Mesa, Santa Monica, West Hollywood
Colorado Denver
Connecticut Hartford
District of Columbia Washington, DC
Georgia Atlanta
Maryland Baltimore
Massachusetts Boston
Minnesota Minneapolis
New Hampshire Portsmouth
New York New York City
North Carolina Asheville, Charlotte
Ohio Cleveland, Cincinnati
Pennsylvania Philadelphia
Tennessee Nashville
Texas Dallas
SOURCE LAZ Parking