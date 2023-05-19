U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

Lazard CEO To Resign, Names Replacement: Report

Lekha Gupta
·1 min read

  • Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) CEO, Ken Jacobs, is anticipated to resign from his post for undisclosed reasons.

  • As per the sources, Jacobs will continue to work with clients at Lazard post-resigning.

  • Peter Orszag, head of the investment bank's financial advisory division, was named the replacement, reported Reuters.

  • Orszag had earlier worked as the head of North America M&A at Lazard and was employed at Citigroup before that.

  • Last month, the company reported a Q1 adjusted loss per share of $0.26 vs. consensus EPS of $0.26 and revenue of $527.0 million, missing the consensus of $562.5 million.

  • Lazard also disclosed its intention to cut headcount by about 10% of the workforce throughout 2023 as a part of cost-saving initiatives.

  • As of April 30, 2023, Lazard had assets under management of around $234.6 billion.

  • Price Action: LAZ shares closed higher by 0.56% at $28.72 on Thursday.

This article Lazard CEO To Resign, Names Replacement: Report originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

