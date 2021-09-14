U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.65
    -10.08 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,684.29
    -185.34 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,108.50
    +2.92 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.18
    -17.60 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.62
    +0.17 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.00
    +14.60 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6340
    -0.3610 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,849.69
    +2,708.11 (+6.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.26
    +31.53 (+2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.51
    -42.92 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

The Lazaridis Institute and Tax Incentive Fintech Boast.AI Partner to Accelerate the Next Generation of Canada's Technology Companies

·3 min read

Faster access to capital, non-dilutive government tax incentives, expanded networking, expert mentors provided to help Canadian tech entrepreneurs grow their businesses

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Boast.AI®, North America's leading tax incentive fintech, today announced a partnership with the Lazaridis Institute's ScaleUp program, to help growth-stage technology companies scale more quickly.

Boast.ai
Boast.ai

Access to capital, networks, and mentors are key factors enabling companies to grow faster and scale their operations. The Lazaridis Institute and Boast.AI have partnered to create this access for the next generation of Canada's tech entrepreneurs.

Each year, the Lazaridis Institute brings together a cohort of Canada's most promising growth-stage technology companies in ScaleUp, a 12-month program built on a global network of expert mentors. Now, ScaleUp companies will gain access to Boast.AI's tax incentive technology to help identify, claim, and finance Scientific Research & Experimental Development (SR&ED) tax credits and government incentives. In addition, ScaleUp companies will benefit by connecting with Boast.AI's non-profit community, Traction, and its 110,000 members—the world's largest community of innovators.

"Our mission is to help innovative companies succeed. Aligning with Lazaridis ScaleUp is a perfect fit to support Canada's next generation of global innovators," said Alex Popa, Boast.AI CEO and co-founder. "Each year the Canadian government provides billions in SR&ED credits to fund innovation. We fulfill our mission when we help companies collect eligible government tax incentives and use those funds to re-invest in innovation. We want to ensure no startup leaves money on the table, so they can grow faster."

Boast.AI's software platform automates the process for claiming SR&ED tax credits in Canada. Itself a high-growth technology company, Boast uses AI to speed up and improve the accuracy of the tax credit process, making it easier for companies to maximize their claims and access eligible refunds on a quarterly basis instead of waiting a year or longer. Boast.AI has 1,000 customers across North America.

"This partnership will provide ScaleUp participants access to more SR&ED tax incentives—non-dilutive funding—through Boast.AI's solutions," said Kim Morouney, managing director of the Lazaridis Institute and professor of Executive Development in the Lazaridis School of Business & Economics at Laurier. "Our program agenda and expert mentorship, combined with Boast.AI's expertise in tax incentives and their Traction community, bring terrific benefits to ScaleUp companies and alumni, helping them grow faster and operate more effectively."

Established in 2016 as part of the Lazaridis School of Business & Economics at Laurier University, the Lazaridis Institute creates direct links between international research, scaleup and industry best practices, and hands-on curriculum to prepare the next generation of leaders to face tomorrow's technology and business challenges. Its flagship national ScaleUp program helps high-potential companies accelerate their business with customized programming, intensive workshops, and personalized mentoring through its global network of experts. Lazaridis ScaleUp companies have surpassed $1 billion in new capital raised since the launch of the program.

About Boast.AI
Boast.AI is a fintech platform that is democratizing access to billions of dollars in R&D tax credits and innovation funding so companies can fuel their growth while preserving equity and avoiding red tape. With operations across the U.S. and Canada, more than 1,000 innovative companies have leveraged Boast.AI to get more money faster for less time and risk. Boast.AI

About the Lazaridis Institute
Housed in the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Canada, the Lazaridis Institute combines scholarly research, real-world market analysis and industry best practices to identify obstacles to global competitiveness and optimize the management of high-growth technology companies. Lazaridis ScaleUp is sponsored by Borden Ladner Gervais, Boast.AI, Deloitte, and Silicon Valley Bank.

SOURCE Boast.AI

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/14/c8931.html

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • How to Calculate Your Tangible Net Worth (Formula)

    Your tangible net worth is the sum of all your assets you can physically touch, minus your liabilities. Here's how to calculate it.

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • This Cathie Wood Growth Stock Is On Fire: Can It Continue Higher?

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is one of the Top 25 holdings in popular investment manager Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). In the most recent quarter, the company reported 1.1 million monthly unique players, up from 295,000 in the same quarter last year.

  • Does ChargePoint's Future Depend On a Biden Infrastructure Bill?

    ChargePoint benefits as more passenger and commercial EVs hit the road, no matter who makes them. This begs the question: Does ChargePoint's future depend on a Biden infrastructure bill, or can it succeed without federal support? Let's break down the company's fundamentals to determine if ChargePoint is a buy now.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • FuelCell's stock soars after narrower-than-expected loss snaps long streak of misses

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. shot up 10.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the fuel cell technology company reported a rare narrower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter net loss, helped by higher gross margin, and revenue that rose above forecasts. The net loss narrowed to $12.8 million, or 4 cents a share, from $16.1 million, or 7 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. That beat the FactSet consensus for per-share losses of 5 cents, to snap a seven-quarter streak of wider-than-expec

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Want to beat the market? Invest in growth stocks. These are shares in companies that increase revenue and profits faster than average, which can help them generate massive returns over the long term. This exciting asset class has crushed the broader market's returns in recent years.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Wells Fargo Should Be Broken Up, Warren Says. The Stock Is Rising.

    Wells Fargo should be broken up, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) wrote in a letter to the Federal Reserve, according to the New York Times. Warren would like to see the Fed split Wells Fargo’s (ticker: WFC) banking business from its more Wall Street-centered businesses. “Continuing to allow this giant bank with a broken culture to conduct business in its current form poses substantial risks to consumers and the financial system,” the Times quoted Warren as writing.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Many investors like to model their portfolios after successful managers like Warren Buffett. Although Buffett has rightly earned his success amid the growth of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), investors have to remember that some of his stocks make more sense today as holds than buys. Apple is by far the largest holding in Buffett's portfolio.

  • Why Uranium Royalty, Uranium Energy, and Ur-Energy Stocks Are SkyrocketingToday

    Uranium stocks have caught Reddit users' attention, and industry experts believe the bull run has only started.

  • Delta Air Lines Continues Its Run of Outperformance

    Last week, U.S. airline giants Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) all slashed their Q3 forecasts. Two months ago, Delta Air Lines projected that third-quarter revenue would decline 30% to 35% compared with 2019 on 28% to 30% less capacity. Delta did anticipate that adjusted nonfuel unit costs would jump 11% to 14% relative to Q3 2019, largely because of the impact of lower capacity and costs of rebuilding the airline.

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Not every name Berkshire Hathaway holds is right for all investors, but any of these three picks would be at home in almost any investor's portfolio.