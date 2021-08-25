U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,484.25
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,326.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,361.25
    +5.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.80
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    +0.48 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    -15.40 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    +0.0170 (+1.32%)
     

  • Vix

    17.34
    +0.19 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3703
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9600
    +0.3230 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,703.04
    -1,560.97 (-3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.30
    -52.41 (-4.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,142.30
    +16.52 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Burlington RV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Wisconsin Dealership is Seventh Added Location in Ten Months

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, August 24th, Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LAZY) ("Lazydays RV" or "Lazydays") completed its acquisition of Burlington RV Superstore, Inc. ("Burlington RV"). Burlington RV is a premier dealer strategically located in Sturtevant, Wisconsin between the attractive Milwaukee and Northern Chicagoland markets. The dealership offers a wide selection of outstanding RV brands including Newmar, Grand Design, Thor, Coachmen, and Forest River. Burlington RV, with their exceptional team of employees and their focus on delivering a best-in-class customer experience, is an excellent fit with the Lazydays family.

(PRNewsfoto/Lazydays)
(PRNewsfoto/Lazydays)

Burlington RV represents the Company's seventh acquired or greenfield dealership added over the last ten months and will soon be followed by the opening of the Monticello, Minnesota dealership late this summer. The Company continues to work a strong pipeline of expansion opportunities that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Lazydays currently operates fifteen dealerships in Florida (2), Colorado (2), Arizona (2), Minnesota (1), Tennessee (3), Indiana (2), Oregon (1), Washington (1), and Wisconsin (1); and operates a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas. It has announced its intent to add a second Minnesota dealership location in Monticello, Minnesota, and open three dedicated Airstream locations in Ramsey, Minnesota and Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV
As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward–Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its acquisition of its recently acquired dealerships in Elkhart, Indiana, Burns Harbor, Indiana, Marysville, Tennessee, Portland, Oregon, Vancouver, Washington and Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and its greenfield start-ups near Houston, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee, and Monticello, Minnesota; and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the global impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

News Contact:
+1 (813) 204-4099
investors@lazydays.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lazydays-holdings-inc-completes-acquisition-of-burlington-rv-301361906.html

SOURCE Lazydays Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tilray Has Found a Partner for Its Expansion Into the U.S. Pot Market

    The Canadian-based cannabis producer is just the latest company to announce a deal that could set it up for some promising growth prospects south of the border.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Dick's Sporting Goods shares soar after record profit and sales, special dividend

    Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. shares soared 11% in Wednesday premarket trading after the athletic retailer reported record second-quarter profit and sales. Net income totaled $495.5 million, or $4.53 per share, up from $276.8 million, or $3.12 per share. Adjusted EPS of $5.08 blew past the FactSet consensus for $2.88. Sales of $3.27 billion were up from $2.71 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.84 billion. Comparable sales rose 19.2%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for a 5.4% inc

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • GameStop Stock Gained 27% on Tuesday. How Much Higher Can It Go?

    GameStop and AMC Entertainment are on the move, and the revival of the meme-stock trade could be good news for small-company stocks.

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Wall Street Thinks These 3 Growth Stocks Can Rise by More Than 70% Within 2 Years

    Many growth stocks have been struggling in recent weeks amid uncertainty related to COVID-19 and just how our economic recovery might look in the weeks ahead. The company is coming off a strong second-quarter performance where sales of $126 million for the period ending June 30 were up 190% year over year.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Here's My Next Target as Nvidia Stock Hits All-Time Highs

    Nvidia continues to crank out new highs, but the stock doesn't look like it's finished just yet. Let's look at the chart.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Excitement around Powell’s Jackson Hole speech evaporates as attention turns to next week’s jobs report and the ever-abundance of cash

    Analysts say Fed's tapering process will still mean injection of liquidity --- which would weigh on Treasury yields over the next year, while sending investors into risky parts of the financial market.