Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Dave's Claremore RV

·3 min read
In this article:
  • LAZY

Geographic Expansion Continues in the Oklahoma Market

TAMPA, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LAZY) ("Lazydays RV" or "Lazydays") completed its acquisition of Dave's Claremore RV (Dave's) located in Claremore, Oklahoma near Tulsa on historic Route 66 and Interstate 44.  The dealership is strategically located between the Oklahoma City and the Ozarks markets, and offers a selection of outstanding RV brands including Forest River, Thor, and East to West.  Dave's, with their exceptional team of employees and their focus on delivering a best-in-class customer experience, will fit seamlessly into the Lazydays family.

(PRNewsfoto/Lazydays)
(PRNewsfoto/Lazydays)

Dave's represents the Company's fifth acquired or greenfield dealership location added over the last twelve months, preceded by acquired locations in Portland, Oregon; Vancouver, Washington; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and a greenfield location in Monticello, Minnesota.  The Company continues to advance a strong pipeline of expansion opportunities that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.  Previously announced greenfields under development include locations in Fort Pierce, Florida; near Omaha, Nebraska; Surprise, Arizona; Wilmington, Ohio; and three dedicated Airstream locations in Ramsey, Minnesota and Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

Lazydays currently operates seventeen dealerships with locations in Florida (2), Colorado (2), Arizona (2), Minnesota (2), Tennessee (3), Indiana (2), Oregon (1), Washington (1), Wisconsin (1), and Oklahoma (1); and a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its recently acquired dealerships in Maryville, Tennessee, Portland, Oregon, Vancouver, Washington, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and its greenfield start-ups in Monticello, Minnesota, Fort Pierce, Florida, near Omaha, Nebraska, Wilmington, Ohio, Surprise, Arizona and three dedicated Airstream locations in Ramsey, Minnesota and Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee; and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including the impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including from current and future sanctions imposed by governments or other authorities, including economic conditions generally (including increasing fuel costs), conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov and other factors that Lazydays may not have currently identified or quantified. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

News Contact:

+1 (813) 204-4099
investors@lazydays.com

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lazydays-holdings-inc-completes-acquisition-of-daves-claremore-rv-301587516.html

SOURCE Lazydays Holdings, Inc.

