U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,212.50
    +11.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,088.00
    +163.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,268.50
    -23.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.40
    +5.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.18
    -4.15 (-3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.70
    -15.30 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    25.65
    -0.51 (-1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0957
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0820
    +0.0780 (+3.89%)
     

  • Vix

    31.23
    +1.00 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3066
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9070
    +0.6270 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,831.13
    +313.30 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.03
    +7.09 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.22
    +15.58 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Rejects Proposal from B. Riley Financial, Inc

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LAZY

TAMPA, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. ("Lazydays" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: LAZY) announced today that its Board of Directors has unanimously rejected the B. Riley non-binding, unsolicited proposal to acquire the Company for $25.00 per share, as set forth in the B. Riley March 9, 2022 public letter.

(PRNewsfoto/Lazydays)
(PRNewsfoto/Lazydays)

The Lazydays Board of Directors appreciates the interest that B. Riley has expressed in the Company. The Board has carefully reviewed the B. Riley proposal with the assistance of its advisors and, after thorough consideration in accordance with its fiduciary duties, has determined that the proposal meaningfully undervalues the Company and is not in the best interests of shareholders.

"The Board will continue to take seriously all credible interest in Lazydays, however we do not believe that now is an advantageous time to actively pursue a sale of the business. We are confident in the Company's strategic direction, management team, balance sheet, shareholder base and industry partners. Upon this strong foundation, we see a compelling opportunity over the coming years to create considerable shareholder value," said Chris Shackelton, Lazydays Chairman of the Board.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV
As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward–Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its acquisition of its recently acquired dealership in Maryville, TN, Portland, Oregon, Vancouver, Washington and Milwaukee, Wisconsin and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the continuing impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

Disclaimer
Information in this news release is not an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The results in this press release should not be read as an indication of the Company's future financial position or results of operations.

News Contact:
+1 (813) 204-4099
investors@lazydays.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lazydays-holdings-inc-rejects-proposal-from-b-riley-financial-inc-301501527.html

SOURCE Lazydays Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, plus three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Alibaba stock sinks toward 6-year low as China ADRs take another dive

    The U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. sank 4.6% toward a six-year low in premarket trading Monday, as the China-based e-commerce giant continues to suffer from a broad selloff in China's stock market, as lockdowns resulting from coronavirus outbreaks spark worries over economic growth and amid the threat of de-listing of shares of China-based companies in the U.S.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • These 2 Monday Morning Movers Are Catching Wall Street's Attention

    The stock market has had a tough time lately, with war in Ukraine, high inflation, looming interest rate hikes, and the continuing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had gained 31 points to 4,232, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 57 points to 13,349. Most stocks have already reported their quarterly earnings, which means that stock-specific strategic moves are getting more attention on Wall Street.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • Why this is the most important week for the stock market: Morning Brief

    And it's showtime for the Federal Reserve. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 14, 2022.

  • BP p.l.c.'s (LON:BP.) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    BP (LON:BP.) has had a rough month with its share price down 14%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that...

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Target Again as Gloom Descends Upon Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists lowered their target for the S&P 500 index for the second time in a month, implying negative returns for the year, after a global commodity crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened the slump in U.S stocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom

  • Rio Tinto makes $2.7 billion bid for remaining stake in Turquoise Hill

    Rio Tinto PLC said Monday that it has made a nonbinding proposal to acquire the remaining 49% shareholding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., the holding company of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project in Mongolia.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • This Energy Dividend Stock Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Look beyond today's bullish market conditions for an energy stock that will give rock-steady returns.

  • This Is the Greatest Dividend Stock of All Time, and You've Probably Never Heard of It

    This company began paying a dividend when James Madison was president. It hasn't missed a year since.

  • Intel’s Lagging Notebook Shipments Are ‘Yellow Flag,’ Analyst Says

    Citi estimates that Intel's consumer notebook shipments for February are down more than expectations.

  • Tencent Dives on Report of Record Fine for Money-Laundering

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. extended losses to close more than 10% lower after the Wall Street Journal reported it faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money laundering regulations.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll F

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Ocugen Stock?

    As a biotech company without any medicines on the market, it's easy to understand why investors might worry that they're behind on buying shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). As is often the case with biotechs, Ocugen's stock has soared and crashed overnight on several occasions as a result of regulatory rulings and stuttering clinical trial progress. On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opted to reject Ocugen's Emergency Use Application (EUA) for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin.

  • Russia Lost Access to Half Its Reserves, Finance Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has already lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees more risks to President Vladimir Putin’s war chest due to increased pressure from the West on China, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Upda

  • Norway’s Central Bank Sells Apple Stock. It Bought Nvidia, Plug Power, and NIO.

    Norges Bank trimmed its investment in iPhone maker Apple, and bought shares of chip maker Nvidia, hydrogen fuel-cell firm Plug Power, and EV maker NIO.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against J

  • 3 Warning Signs Sundial Growers Investors Shouldn't Ignore

    On Oct. 7, 2021, Sundial announced plans to acquire liquor store operator Alcanna, which owns pot shops through its investment in Nova Cannabis. The transaction could prove to be a promising way for Sundial to diversify its business while expanding its revenue. Initially, Sundial said the deal would close either in December 2021 or the first quarter of this year.

  • Salesforce CEO Tells Jim Cramer About His Company's Comeback Plan

    The stock market has been weighing the value of a lot high-flying tech names in the face of higher interest rates and inflation lately. The CEO of one of the bigger names recently spoke with Jim Cramer on Mad Money. Cramer talked to Marc Benioff, co-founder and co-CEO of Salesforce.com , on the Mad Money TV show.