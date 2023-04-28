LAZYDAYS OPENS NEW DEALERSHIP IN COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA

TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: LAZY) announced the opening of our new dealership in Council Bluffs, Iowa located just east of Omaha, Nebraska on April 24th. The store is our 20th location nationwide and is expected to add approximately $35 million in annualized revenue at steady state.

Lazydays RV of Council Bluffs is a 42,000 square-foot state-of-the-art full-service RV dealership and carries some of the nation's top brands, including Grand Design, Thor Motor Coach, Coachmen, Keystone and East to West. The new dealership expands our footprint in the Midwest, complementing our stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin. We expect to open an additional three greenfield dealerships in 2023.

About Lazydays

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

