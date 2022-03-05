LBank Exchange Will List Rewardeum (REUM) on March 4, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Rewardeum (REUM) on March 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the REUM/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on March 4, 2022.

As a next-generation 2-layered sustainable reward generating project, Rewardeum (REUM) diminishes the known issue of rewards’ depletion due to dependency with volume that all other reward projects inevitably face, and ensures that daily rewards remain consistent across fluctuating trading volume with features such as Dynamic Tax Pool and Smart Pool mechanism. Its native token REUM will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on March 4, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Rewardeum

Aiming to become the leading reward center in the crypto space, Rewardeum is created as a passive income generator with a layer-2 reward sustainability mechanism. It provides not just rewards in BNB, but a massive collection of tokens including BTC, ETH, USDT, BUSD and many more. Users can select form a list of tokens to claim as their reward in a daily basis, and the list will grow as community will continuously vote for their favorite tokens to be added.

In addition to these token rewards, the Vault is created by Rewardeum as a separate storage pool that can hold other assets of value such as NFTs. With its planned exclusive partnerships, users will have the ability to mint a limited number of NFTs when claiming its partners’ tokens, enter lottery draws to win NFTs and much more. This opens the door for more exciting options to REUM holders and keeps the platform fresh and exciting for everyone.

The anti-dump mechanism of Rewardeum will prevent individuals manipulating the market for their own personal gain. The more an investor sells over a 24h period, the more tax will be applied to each additional transaction, on top of the existing transaction tax. And the smart pool feature of Rewardeum gives the reward pool some breathing space during periods of low volume and fast reward pool decline. A dynamic portion of all transaction taxes and all anti-dump taxes will continuously keep the smart pool topped up.

Rewardeum has been fully audited by SolidProof. With a flexible contract (in terms of rewards integration), Rewardeum sets itself apart from other projects as it offers exclusive partnerships, NFT lotteries, and new tokens being voted bi-weekly by the community.

About REUM Token

REUM is the native token of the Rewardeum. The Dynamic Tax Protocol (DTP) is REUM’s revolutionary mechanic that adjusts its tax rates to sustain and refill supply pools. DTP refills the liquidity pool when needed and prioritises up to 13% of the total transaction tax to the reward pools when liquidity is healthy.

The total supply of REUM is 1 quadrillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000,000), 21% of it was already burnt at launch, 4.2% is provided for development, 4.5% will be used for marketing, 10.6% is provided for private sale, 35.5% is provided for presale, 22.9% is for public launch, and the rest 1.3% is provided for community competitions and giveaways.

The REUM token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on March 4, 2022, investors who are interested in Rewardeum investment can easily buy and sell REUM on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of REUM on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

